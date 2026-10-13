Is Lily Leaving ‘Young & the Restless’?

The hit CBS soap “The Young and the Restless” has fans buzzing for many reasons, but one is Lily (Christel Khalil), who is facing a current health scare. Lily has been dealing with the possibility that her cancer has returned, and now fans are wondering if the character is leaving the show again.

Is Christel Khalil Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ as Lily?

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Over 15 years after Lily had ovarian cancer on “The Young and the Restless,” the character is facing another possible cancer battle. Lily’s latest health scare, especially amid her recent inconclusive test results, has fans worried that this may be the end of the line for the character.

While neither the powers that be on “The Young and the Restless” nor Khalil have spoken out on the future of Lily on the show, signs point to Lily sticking around. The current storyline appears to be focused on Lily dealing with the return of her cancer after years of being in remission.

Lily, facing this battle, comes as her relationship with Cane (Billy Flynn) heats up again. Although Lily told Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic) that her cancer may be back, she kept it from Cane until now. Following her inconclusive test results, Lily broke down and filled Cane in on everything.

The concern for Lily’s future arises amid the storyline and confusion surrounding Khalil. Last fall, she welcomed her third child and was out on maternity leave for a few months. Fans saw Lily leave town in January 2026 and return in late March 2026.

Speaking on the Soapy podcast this past summer, Khalil made it clear she was perfectly happy with her job on the hit CBS soap. In 2005, the actress stepped away to pursue other projects but returned to “The Young and the Restless” in 2006.

Over the years, Khalil has gone from contract to recurring, giving her a chance to stay on the show while working on other endeavors. Khalil also took a temporary break in late 2023 and early 2024 when she went on maternity leave after welcoming her second child.

The fall preview for “The Young and the Restless” teased that just as Lily and Cane find their way back to each other, a secret from her past could destroy them. Fans now know that the secret is that Lily likely has cancer again. With November sweeps on the horizon, Lily and fans will know for sure very soon if this is just a health scare or her cancer has returned.

Lily’s Cancer History

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In 2009, Lily learned she had ovarian cancer. Lily had surgery and chemotherapy. Cane (then Daniel Goddard) was by Lily’s side through the ordeal, despite their marriage not being on solid ground when Lily got her diagnosis.

Mac (Kelly Kruger) became a surrogate for Cane and Lily. Their twins, Mattie and Charlie, were born. The twins’ stem cells were used to help treat Lily’s cancer and eventually put her in remission, where she has stayed until now.

On her 20th anniversary with “The Young and the Restless,” Khalil shared with TV Insider that she did a lot of research to ensure the storyline was told accurately and respectfully for those who have battled ovarian cancer.