‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for October 12-16, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of October 12 to 16 tease that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) assures his wife, Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire).

“My loving, loyal husband,” Daphne affectionately calls Carter. “This is gonna work out for all of us,” he says.

Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) returns home earlier than expected and encourages Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to open up to him.

“What I really want to hear is what I missed. You can share anything with me,” Finn tells Steffy.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) confronts Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) after they offered Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) a spot at Logan.

“I’m more certain now than ever that you are out for revenge,” Brooke lashes out.

Zende lays down the law and demands that Dylan (Sydney Bullock) get to stay in the company.

“What I say goes, right? Dylan stays,” Zende tells the Forresters.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, October 12:

Zende contemplates his future.

Dylan tries to defend her actions to the Forresters.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 13:

Zende gives Ridge an ultimatum.

Hope is concerned about her next Logan line.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 14:

Will expresses his true feelings for Dylan.

The Logan team gets some unexpected news.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 15:

Steffy panics when Finn tells her he’s returning home early.

Bill begins to worry about Katie.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, October 16:

Brooke makes an appeal to Katie.

Steffy debates telling Finn the truth.

‘B&B’ Comings & Goings

Next week, Zende Forrester has a busy week ahead, with Delon de Metz reprising the role from Monday, October 12, through Wednesday, October 14. Meanwhile, Denise Richards returns as Shauna Fulton on Thursday, October 15.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, October 5: Will confides in Wyatt; Daphne is stunned by Carter’s surprising news.

Tuesday, October 6: Daphne questions why she was left in the dark; Electra is eager to prove herself.

Wednesday, October 7: Will draws a hard line with Katie; R.J. and Electra tell Zende that he’s an integral part of their team.

Thursday, October 8: Electra is furious when she overhears Dylan’s private conversation; Eric and Ridge prepare to fully back the new Electra line.

Friday, October 9: Zende is put on the spot; Katie and Hope are optimistic about Logan’s next power move.