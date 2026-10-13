Is Spencer Coming Back to ‘General Hospital’?

Thanks to the latest episode of “General Hospital,” Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) has become one hot topic. Soap fans can’t help but wonder if the Cassadine heir is headed back to Port Charles after being presumed dead nearly three years ago.

Will Spencer Return to ‘General Hospital’?

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It’s been a long time since Trina (Tabyana Ali) mentioned her great love and dead boyfriend Spencer. However, that was the case when Trina encouraged Emma (Braedyn Bruner) to embrace moving in with Gio (Giovanni Mazza).

Trina explained that she and Spencer had talked about moving in together before their Paris trip, which resulted in her death. Although it made perfect sense to look back on her past love with Spencer as she advised Emma, the topic of Spencer coming back has gained traction.

“General Hospital” doesn’t just mention characters without reason. Trina hasn’t talked much about Spencer now that she’s with Kai (Jens Austin Astrup), leaving some fans convinced Spencer will be back from the dead soon.

The powers that be at “General Hospital” have not confirmed if Spencer is coming back. However, Trina’s in the middle of a stalker storyline right now, and it could end with a revelation that Spencer isn’t really dead.

In fact, Trina mentioning Spencer came in the same episode as Trina getting flowers from her biggest fan. Kai denied sending them, so that means they were likely from her stalker.

The ABC soap wants fans to think Trina’s stalker is either Quinn (Jequan Jackson) or Simon (Grady Eldridge). “General Hospital” fans on are certain it’s not Quinn because they are now focused on the possibility that Spencer is the stalker.

It has been almost three years since Spencer died, so this would be a good time for the character to return.

Why Was Spencer Killed on ‘General Hospital’?

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The reason for the death of Spencer was to allow Chavez to film the Netflix series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” where he played Lyle Menendez. It was supposed to be a temporary leave that would have Spencer actually being alive.

However, months later, Chavez confirmed he would not be returning to the daytime drama in a since-deleted X. “I’m so appreciative of the opportunity that GH gave me, and I wouldn’t be as busy as I am professionally if it weren’t for the talented producers, writers, directors and fellow actors. Frank Valentini [executive producer] is a mentor and a friend, and we’ve had some pretty extensive conversations about my future on the show. While there are no current plans for me to return, we are still talking very openly about future possibilities for Spencer in Port Charles,” he wrote.

Chavez has also appeared in “Grotesquerie” and landed a role in Paramount’s remake of “Possession.” The actor also spent time working on stage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Chavez filmed an appearance in last summer’s hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” but his scenes were cut from the film.

If Spencer does return, it’s up in the air whether Chavez would be in the role or if it would be a recast.