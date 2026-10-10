‘General Hospital’ Star Issues Touching Plea After Heartbreaking Loss

Soap star Adrian Anchondo has issued a touching plea to fans after he suffered a deep personal loss last week. The “General Hospital” revealed he lost his best friend and beloved dog of 12 years, Mochi, in a heartbreaking message. In honor of Anchondo’s birthday, he has shared a plea with fans to help honor Mochi.

‘General Hospital’s Adrian Anchondo Shares Birthday Wish

Taking to Instagram, Anchondo, who played Marco on “General Hospital,” shared a video of himself holding a pillow with Mochi’s face on it. Anchondo had some emotional words for those who have been supporting him during this time.

“It’s been a rough week, let’s just say, and I just want to come on here and say thank you to everyone for all your beautiful messages of love and support after my mochi passed away. I’ll be holding on to those messages, and all my memories with my baby,” he began his message.

Anchondo will celebrate his 43rd birthday on October 12. The actor revealed that he plans to honor Mochi by supporting a couple of organizations close to his heart.

“I’m helping raise money for two different organizations. So, if you wanna send a gift, maybe 5 bucks or something, it would go to a good cause. The first is called Strange Friend Cafe. There’s a Kickstarter online right now. It’s going to be this huge rescue dog cafe, and art space with free-roaming adoptable dogs. So that’s amazing, and I’ll be there all the time,” the soap star expressed, adding he would talk about the second organization later.

In his caption, Anchondo listed other organizations to which donations could be made in Mochi’s honor.

“Thank you for all your love after my Mochi passed away. For my birthday, please consider donating to these organizations in remembrance of my little one: @strangefrienddogcafe @lifeaccordingtowellington #rescuedog #adoptdontshop❤️ #donate Treatsforpups.com Hellostrangefriend.com,” read the caption.

Adrian Anchondo Says Goodbye to Mochi

The actor also used Instagram the other day to reveal he had lost his beloved pal Mochi. Anchondo shared a lengthy, sweet message to Mochi reflecting on their 12 years together.

“Through many heart breaks through many deaths through a time when the world shut down and it was just you and I snoring and playing and laughing and cuddling 12 years of all this,” he wrote.

Anchondo recalled what life was like with Mochi and the adventures Mochi took him on. He admitted he would give anything to have his boy back before saying goodbye to his friend.

“Goodbye my silly, stinky, funny little boy. thank you for showing me how deeply I am able to love,” Anchondo stated.

The rest of his caption revealed how Anchondo lost Mochi. Despite having lost a lot in his life, nothing could have prepared Anchondo for losing Mochi, but there was one silver lining for him. Anchondo gave a huge shout-out to his boyfriend, “Days of Our Lives” star Colton Little (Andrew), for being by his side during this heartbreaking time.

Anchondo was flooded with love and support from his “General Hospital” co-stars, including Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Parry Shen (Brad), Rory Gibson (Michael), and his on-screen mom Eva LaRue (Natalia).