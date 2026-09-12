Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Touching On-Set Moment with ‘General Hospital’ Fan Favorites

Soap fans were filled with love as they watched a touching moment between Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and “General Hospital” stars Giovanni Mazza (Gio) and Braedyn Bruner (Emma). The young stars were in the audience of “Live With Kelly and Mark” and caught the attention of the talk show hosts.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Meet ‘General Hospital’ Stars Braedyn Bruner and Giovanni Mazza

This week, Mazza and Bruner were in New York City for a fan event that is part of their Songs from the Heart tour. When they weren’t prepping for the event, they got a little downtime and opted to see Consuelos and Ripa’s morning talk show live.

A video of the two “General Hospital” stars in the audience talking to Ripa and Consuelos was shared on the “Live With Kelly and Mark” Instagram account. Consuelos was instantly taken with the duo but became fascinated and nostalgic when he learned that Bruner plays Finola Hughes (Anna) granddaughter on the hit ABC soap.

“You work with Finola?” Consuelos asked Bruner, who replied, “She plays my grandmother on the show.” Consuelos called Hughes “the best.” Bruner agreed and shared a message from Hughes to him and Ripa. “She told me I had to tell ya’ll hello.”

Consuelos worked with Hughes during his time on “All My Children.” The “Riverdale” alum remains a huge fan of the soap legend.

The conversation turned to the hectic soap schedule, something Ripa and Consuelos know all too well from their “All My Children” days, which started back in the 1990s. Although Consuelos quickly learned that fast pace has gotten even faster in the nearly 25 years since he was on a soap.

Mazza revealed that “General Hospital” shoots eight episodes a week, which amounts to about 30 to 40 pages a day for them. Ripa soon joined the chat as an announcer was trying to get the hosts back in their place. She remarked that a soap shooting schedule is crazy.

Bruner and Mazza were super cute when Ripa asked how long they had been on “General Hospital.” Grinning and smiling at each other, they talked about being “scene partners” for the last two years.

“That’s how we met,” Ripa replied before joking, “Listen, just letting you know, the future is…you’re probably going to end up hosting a talk show.”

Consuelos and Ripa met on “All My Children” in 1995. They eloped in 1996. Ripa and Consuelos left the ABC soap in 2002.

Their production company, Milojo Productions, is developing two “All My Children” movies for Lifetime. Last month, an update on the movies revealed that soap writers Ron Carlivati, Jamey Giddens, and Leo Richardson have been tapped to write the scripts.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Sweet Moment

The comments section of the Instagram post was filled with so much love as the soap worlds collided.

Bruner said, “The future is bright ❤️ Love you guys.” Hughes popped into the comments to declare “Love this ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while “General Hospital” rising young star Scarlett Spears (Donna) left red heart emojis.

“OMG!!! My two favorite worlds collide! 🥹🧼🥰” expressed a fan. Another fan added, “Two great soap couples!!!!!” and a different fan said, “My favorite soap people ever.”

Several fans simply shared how much they love this special moment between two beloved former soap stars and two newbies that fans adore. Many fans revealed they hoped that Mazza and Bruner stick around “General Hospital” because they are so cute and talented.