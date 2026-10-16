‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Speaks Out on Unexpected Return Six Months After Exit

The hit Peacock soap “Days of Our Lives” has become known for bringing characters back from the dead. Rachel Boyd learned that when her character, Sophia, was killed last spring, and is now alive. The actress opened up about returning to “Days of Our Lives” after saying goodbye to Sophia and the show.

Rachel Boyd Talks ‘Days of Our Lives’ Return

In an interview with TV Insider, Boyd admitted that when Sophia died earlier this year, she was certain it was the end of the line for the character. Boyd treated her “Days of Our Lives” exit as permanent, despite knowing that characters don’t always stay dead in Salem.

“I remember hearing that nobody really dies in Salem. But I also wanted to treat that storyline as a real ending and do it justice as if that’s the last time you would ever see Sophia,” the soap star expressed.

Boyd admitted she was satisfied with Sophia’s exit, even though it was very open-ended. The actress shared that she was protective of Sophia and didn’t want to bring her back unless it really made sense.

“As the actor, I feel very protective of Sophia. I only wanted to reopen the story if I felt it was meaningful and necessary. Noel [Maxam, co-executive producer] and I had a call, and when he told me what they had planned for Sophia’s return, I was so thrilled and said yes immediately,” she spilled.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Rachel Boyd Teases Sophia Back in Salem

When it was time to get back into the soap world and reprise Sophia, Boyd wanted the character to feel really different from the last time “Days of Our Lives” fans saw her on-screen. After all, Sophia did some dirty things, like trying to kill Johnny (Carson Boatman), using her friendship with Rachel (then-Alice Halsey), and teaming up with Kristen (Stacy Hadiuk), just to name a few.

Sophia isn’t the same as she was before Kristen hit her in the head with a rock and pushed her off a bridge. Boyd insists that fans will instantly notice the change in Sophia.

“I wanted her to come back stronger than ever. Now that she’s survived a near-death experience and kept herself alive and hidden for six months, this version of Sophia is going to be much more independent and a fighter,” Boyd said to the outlet.

Despite Sophia having a new outlook on life following her near-death experience, she’s still Sophia, and that means drama to come in Salem.

“I can’t say exactly what is going to happen, but as long as Sophia’s alive, chaos will follow!” the actress teased.

Boyd also shared that this time around, the chaos Sophia brings won’t be so focused on Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis). The new version of Sophia still has a place in her heart for the couple, but she’s moved on from her obsession with Tate.

As “Days of Our Lives” fans know, Holly and Tate will be exiting the show soon. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Puzemis and Howard were let go from the Peacock soap, along with Boatman and Raven Bowens (Chanel).

While a final air date for the four actors hasn’t been revealed yet, given that “Days of Our Lives” films 10 months in advance, their last day in Salem should be before the end of the year.