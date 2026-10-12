Which Heartbreaking ‘GH’ Goodbye Still Has Fans Praising the Storyline Years Later?

“General Hospital” has delivered plenty of emotional goodbyes, but some stay with viewers long after the final scene. When a storyline explores a loss that families experience in real life, its impact can reach beyond the drama in Port Charles.

A recent throwback brought fans back to one such farewell. Viewers remembered the performances, the family relationships, and the sadness of losing a character they had grown to love. Read on to see which storyline still has “General Hospital” fans sharing their appreciation.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Revisit Mike Corbin’s Farewell

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to remember the tribute to Sonny Corinthos’s father, Mike Corbin.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2020: Friends and family gathered to pay tribute to Michael “Mike” Corbin, who’d passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Having delivered the final eulogy and conversed with his father’s spirit, Sonny was heartened by the sight of a returned Dante.”

Play

The memory revisited a painful moment for Sonny, with Dante’s return offering comfort amid his grief.

For viewers responding to the post, the farewell also brought back their feelings about the storyline leading up to Mike’s death.

‘GH’ Fans Praise the Emotional Alzheimer’s Storyline

Play

Several commenters remembered Mike’s story as both difficult to watch and thoughtfully portrayed.

“This was such a great storyline, but it was so sad to see Mike go. He was such a joy to watch,” one “General Hospital” fan wrote.

Another described it as “so heartbreaking and well done.”

One viewer extended their praise to everyone who helped bring the story to the screen.

“The whole entire Alzheimer GH storyline to me was portrayed beautifully… everyone who was involved in the making of it gets 5 Stars,” the commenter wrote.

Play

The passing years surprised another fan, who commented, “This was a great story line. Hard to believe it was 6yrs ago already!”

These responses suggest that the storyline’s emotional impact has remained with viewers, even as Port Charles has moved on to new conflicts and family dramas.

Fans Remember Both Actors Who Portrayed Mike Corbin

Play

The discussion also prompted viewers to reflect on the actors who brought Sonny’s father to life.

Ron Hale portrayed Mike from 1995 to 2011. Max Gail took over the role in 2018, portraying him during the Alzheimer’s storyline.

One fan praised Gail’s performance and the relationship at the heart of the story, writing, “What a tender storyline and so relatable.”

Others shared different preferences about the two portrayals.

“I know it was a very good storyline but I always liked the original Mike- Ron Hale. He fit the role better imo,” one “General Hospital” fan commented.

Another responded, “Oh, I loved Mike! I like both, but I liked Max Gail’s portrayal better.”

Play

Although fans differed on their favorite Mike, the comments shared an affection for the character and an appreciation for his place in Sonny’s story.

Do you remember Mike’s farewell, and which moments from his storyline have stayed with you?