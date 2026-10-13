Why Is This ‘GH’ Legend Suddenly Getting Stage Fright? Fans Send Words of Encouragement

“General Hospital” has given its stars plenty of opportunities to portray emotional weddings, complicated marriages, and unforgettable family moments. However, one daytime veteran is preparing for a real-life celebration that might prove especially difficult to get through without crying.

The actor recently shared some happy family news with fans, along with an honest admission about the important role he will play. His excitement came with a little nervousness, prompting a former co-star and plenty of viewers to offer encouragement. Read on to find out which “GH” legend is preparing for his daughter’s wedding and why he expects the occasion to bring plenty of tears.

Maurice Benard Prepares to Officiate His Daughter’s Wedding

Maurice Benard recently took to social media to announce that his daughter, Cassidy, is getting married on Friday. However, the longtime “General Hospital” star will have more than the usual father-of-the-bride responsibilities during the celebration. He is also set to officiate the ceremony.

“Friday, my baby girl @cassidybenard is getting married, and I’m terrified!!! Only because I have to officiate and I’m thinking it’s gonna be through a lot of tears. Wish me luck,” Benard wrote.

His message made it clear that the nerves have everything to do with how emotional the occasion will be. Watching his daughter get married would already be a meaningful experience. Helping lead the ceremony adds another personal element to a day his family will remember.

Benard’s “GH” co-stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson also shared the announcement with their followers on the Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

“Maurice Benard To Officiate His Daughter’s Wedding: ‘I’m Terrified!!!’” the duo wrote.

The repost gave more soap fans an opportunity to congratulate the family and reassure Benard ahead of the celebration.

Rena Sofer and Fans Offer Words of Encouragement

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Former “General Hospital” co-star Rena Sofer was among those cheering Benard on. Known to soap viewers for playing Lois Cerullo in Port Charles and Quinn Fuller on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” the actress encouraged him to embrace the emotion.

“Mazel tov!!! You will be amazing and you should cry!!!” Sofer wrote.

Fans shared similar sentiments, assuring Benard that a few tears would only make the ceremony more heartfelt.

“Aww congrats to you both!! You will do fantastic! The tears will show just how much you adore her!! No worries!!” one viewer commented.

Another offered a thoughtful reminder about what matters most: “What a beautiful daughter you have, you will do just fine because you will be speaking from the heart & your heart is full of love for your family! Congratulations!”

Others sent prayers and well wishes for Cassidy as she prepares to get married. One fan described tears as “the love language,” acknowledging how emotional it could be for Benard to celebrate his daughter’s marriage while officiating.

There was room for a little humor, too. “You’re an actor Maurice, act like an officiant 😂 but speak from the heart of course,” another follower wrote.

A Special Milestone for the Benard Family

The upcoming wedding marks another important chapter for a family that fans have come to know through Benard’s personal updates. The actor has been married to his wife, Paula, since 1990, and the couple share four children: Heather, Cailey, Cassidy, and Joshua.

Heather is Paula’s biological younger sister, whom the couple adopted after her mother’s death. Together, Maurice and Paula have built a family whose milestones give viewers a glimpse of his life beyond “General Hospital.”

Now, Cassidy’s wedding will put Benard in a particularly personal position. He will be celebrating as her father while also helping guide the ceremony that begins her next chapter.

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Judging by the responses to his announcement, fans are confident he can handle the responsibility, even if his voice cracks or the tears start flowing. Sofer’s advice might be exactly what he needs: let the emotion happen.