Which ‘GH’ Star’s Forgotten Soap Role Has Fans Doing a Double Take?

Soap fans can follow their favorite actors for decades and still forget a stop along the way. It seems that’s the case for a familiar face in Port Charles.

In fact, this soap vet once appeared in an entirely different fictional town, playing a character on “The Young and the Restless” that is associated with someone else entirely. Even longtime “Y&R” fans admitted that they had forgotten about her time on the soap altogether.

A recent throwback on the Stone Cold and the Jackal social media page sparked surprise among longtime “General Hospital” fans, too. Many fans also shared why they prefer the actress in her current role. Read on to see which daytime star has viewers revisiting a forgotten chapter of her career.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Revisit Maura West’s “Y&R” Debut

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson recently delivered a memory from the soap archives, prompting some fans to admit that a casting change had slipped their minds.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In Soap Opera History 2010: AS THE WORLD TURNS, vet (and future GHer) Maura West made her first appearance in THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS as a recast Diane Jenkins.”

Before becoming Ava Jerome on “General Hospital,” West stepped into the role of Diane on “The Young and the Restless,” taking over from Susan Walters.

Walters returned as Diane in 2022, while West has portrayed Ava since 2013.

Soap Fans Admit They Forgot Maura West Played Diane

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The throwback surprised some daytime viewers, including fans who had followed “Y&R” for years.

“Did not know that! Or if I did, I had forgotten,” one soap fan wrote.

Another longtime viewer admitted, “I don’t remember her being cast as Diane Jenkins. I watched YNR for 53 years… just goes to show you some things you do forget about your soaps.”

One daytime fan remembered West’s time in Genoa City but preferred her Port Charles counterpart.

“I looooove Maura – she’s just delicious as Ava Jerome on GH buuuuut her Diane on Y&R was not a favorite for me,” the viewer commented.

The responses offered a reminder that even familiar performers can have chapters in their soap careers that audiences overlook.

“GH” Fans Share Their Love for Maura West’s Ava Jerome

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While the post focused on Diane, several “General Hospital” fans turned the conversation toward West’s work as Ava.

“I love Maura West! She is really great as Ava, on General Hospital,” one “GH” viewer wrote.

Another was surprised by how much time had passed since her arrival in Port Charles: “Wow I thought she’d been on GH longer than 13 years.”

One commenter also praised West as “a great actress and a very beautiful woman,” expressing a wish for Ava to find happiness with someone new.

Whether daytime viewers remembered her as Diane or needed the reminder, the throwback gave soap fans another reason to discuss West’s daytime career.

Do you remember Maura West’s time on “Y&R,” or will she always be Ava Jerome to you?