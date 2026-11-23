“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of November 23 to 27 tease Thanksgiving in Salem. Ari has a heated confrontation with Gabi, while EJ and Xander end up behind bars together. Philip faces a test of his self-control as temptation proves difficult to ignore.

Elsewhere, Julie takes time to remember Doug, Alex has something special planned for Stephanie, and Johnny and Chanel make an important choice about their future. Meanwhile, Dante prepares to wrap up his latest chapter in Salem.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, November 23:

Ari calls Gabi out over her meddling.

Holly and Tate enjoy Friendsgiving.

Philip presses Dante for details about his family.

Mason and Sydney have a playful, flirtatious interaction.

EJ has questions about Rita’s loyalty.

‘DAYS’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:

Julie thinks back on Doug’s passing.

Eli, Lani, and Theo come together to stand by Abe.

Lucas confronts Dante about Sami.

Chad turns to Jack for a favor.

Paulina’s Thanksgiving takes an unexpected turn.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:

Xander and EJ end up locked in the same jail cell.

Roman and Kate reminisce.

Alex surprises Stephanie.

The Kiriakis family gathers to celebrate Kelsey’s birthday.

Sarah and her family get surprising news.

‘DAYS’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 26:

Julie has an unexpected invitation for Gwen.

Chad comforts and reassures Thomas and Charlotte.

Javi surprises Leo.

Philip hides a secret from Gabi.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, November 27:

Chanel and Johnny come to a big decision.

Dominic congratulates EJ.

Philip gives in to temptation.

Belle opens up to Marlena about her worries.

Sydney hesitantly wishes Dante well.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, November 16: Something cut Jada and Shawn’s evening short, while Javi feared the worst for Leo. Gwen surprised Xander with some unexpected guidance, Sarah wrestled with her emotions, and Gabi and Chad discussed their troubles.

Tuesday, November 17: Stephanie vented her frustrations, while Joy made a move on Alex. Holly continued working with Mason, Roman and Sydney confronted Dante, and EJ found himself in a difficult spot.

Wednesday, November 18: Sydney stepped up to defend EJ, while Dominic surprised Johnny with an unexpected proposition. Marlena questioned Dante about Dominic, Johnny had a heart-to-heart with Marlena, and Julie grew anxious about the future of the Horton Free Clinic.

Thursday, November 19: Dominic and Marlena moved forward in a meaningful way, while Xander and Sarah shared a playful, flirtatious exchange. Gabi and Gwen met Dominic, Tate sought advice from Brady, and Dante stood up for his feelings toward Sami.

Friday, November 20: Stephanie aired her grievances to Philip, while Maggie urged Xander to take a chance with Sarah. Chad interviewed Julie in hopes of saving the clinic, and Xander found himself under arrest.