“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of November 23–27 tease a tense confrontation between Dani and Heather, while Jacob makes headway in his investigation.
Elsewhere, Joey delivers a serious warning to Heather, and Anita has a timely reminder for her granddaughter, Chelsea.
‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, November 23:
- Anita and Leslie discuss supernatural signs.
- Martin’s private words to Vernon set Smitty on edge.
- Jacob abandons his initial assumptions.
- Vanessa’s forced to speak her mind while Joey oversteps on Heather’s territory.
‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:
- Jacob has Grayson help connect the dots.
- Dani’s blunt words get Andre riled up.
- Chelsea has a big ask of Anita.
- Hungry Hayley keeps after Bill.
- Heather has one last request for Joey.
‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:
- Thanksgiving is served with secrets and tension.
- Vernon and Anita are eager hosts.
- Andre and Dani lean into love.
- Nicole and Kial bring something special.
- Leslie saves the day.
- Tomas vies for Bill’s approval while Kat has something to hide.
- Vanessa’s kids demand answers.
- Jacob sees something that turns his stomach.
‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 26:
- Thanksgiving Preemption
‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, November 27:
- Football Preemption
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”
Monday, November 16: Bill packed up his past, but that only brought up more angst. Dani was proven right by Vanessa, while Andre received an off-putting present. Jacob made a confession that left Naomi livid. Meanwhile, Martin returned from Cabo to find Smitty anxious, and Joey made a bold promise as Heather refused to let up.
Tuesday, November 17: Nicole and Joey found common ground, while Vanessa let her guard down. Bill prepared to make a fresh start, and a surprise guest gave Smitty and Martin reason to feel hopeful. Naomi attempted to reassure an ally, while Chelsea and Madison clashed after a secret came to light.
Wednesday, November 18: Dani stood her ground, much to Chelsea’s dismay, while Vernon wanted Anita to break with tradition. Bill’s search for a house put him in the hot seat, and Leslie’s Thanksgiving fantasy collided with reality. Meanwhile, Shanice and Ted considered establishing independent identities, while Jacob followed a juicy lead.
Thursday, November 19: Chelsea encouraged Kat to take the reins, while Anita and Vernon opened doors for Andre. Dani took a closer look at her own actions, and Tomas buckled down to get his work done. Meanwhile, Bill handled Jacob’s secret request, and Naomi made a passionate plea to Izaiah.
Friday, November 20: Anita dealt with several distractions while preparing for WinterFest, while Leslie presented Hayley with a practical proposal. Jacob’s trip to London led to a major breakthrough, and Jan took a moment to reflect on a past romance. Meanwhile, Mona gave Randy what he was owed.
‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for November 23-27, 2026