“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of November 23–27 tease a tense confrontation between Dani and Heather, while Jacob makes headway in his investigation.

Elsewhere, Joey delivers a serious warning to Heather, and Anita has a timely reminder for her granddaughter, Chelsea.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, November 23:

Anita and Leslie discuss supernatural signs.

Martin’s private words to Vernon set Smitty on edge.

Jacob abandons his initial assumptions.

Vanessa’s forced to speak her mind while Joey oversteps on Heather’s territory.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:

Jacob has Grayson help connect the dots.

Dani’s blunt words get Andre riled up.

Chelsea has a big ask of Anita.

Hungry Hayley keeps after Bill.

Heather has one last request for Joey.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:

Thanksgiving is served with secrets and tension.

Vernon and Anita are eager hosts.

Andre and Dani lean into love.

Nicole and Kial bring something special.

Leslie saves the day.

Tomas vies for Bill’s approval while Kat has something to hide.

Vanessa’s kids demand answers.

Jacob sees something that turns his stomach.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 26:

Thanksgiving Preemption

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, November 27:

Football Preemption

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, November 16: Bill packed up his past, but that only brought up more angst. Dani was proven right by Vanessa, while Andre received an off-putting present. Jacob made a confession that left Naomi livid. Meanwhile, Martin returned from Cabo to find Smitty anxious, and Joey made a bold promise as Heather refused to let up.

Tuesday, November 17: Nicole and Joey found common ground, while Vanessa let her guard down. Bill prepared to make a fresh start, and a surprise guest gave Smitty and Martin reason to feel hopeful. Naomi attempted to reassure an ally, while Chelsea and Madison clashed after a secret came to light.

Wednesday, November 18: Dani stood her ground, much to Chelsea’s dismay, while Vernon wanted Anita to break with tradition. Bill’s search for a house put him in the hot seat, and Leslie’s Thanksgiving fantasy collided with reality. Meanwhile, Shanice and Ted considered establishing independent identities, while Jacob followed a juicy lead.

Thursday, November 19: Chelsea encouraged Kat to take the reins, while Anita and Vernon opened doors for Andre. Dani took a closer look at her own actions, and Tomas buckled down to get his work done. Meanwhile, Bill handled Jacob’s secret request, and Naomi made a passionate plea to Izaiah.

Friday, November 20: Anita dealt with several distractions while preparing for WinterFest, while Leslie presented Hayley with a practical proposal. Jacob’s trip to London led to a major breakthrough, and Jan took a moment to reflect on a past romance. Meanwhile, Mona gave Randy what he was owed.