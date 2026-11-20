Soap star James Patrick Stuart paid tribute to his friend and fellow actor Larry Poindexter in a powerful message honoring his friend. Poindexter died on Wednesday, November 18, following injuries he sustained after being hit by a car at age 66. Stuart not only honored his friend but shared a message on how he and others can keep Poindexter’s memory alive.

‘General Hospital’ Star James Patrick Stuart Issues Tribute to Friend Larry Poindexter

Taking to Instagram, Stuart posted a black-and-white photo of Poindexter with his hand over his face, laughing as he posed. The “General Hospital” star was brutally honest in his caption about how losing Poindexter has been for him.

“That spontaneous smile. That silver hair. That wonderful sense of mischief. Larry Poindexter has left this world, and I’m struggling to take it in. Carol, Jake, and Rees — I hang my head. Your sorrow must be unimaginable. I am so very sorry,” he began his very lengthy caption.

Poindexter was best known for roles on “Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital,” “S.W.A.T.,’ and “JAG.” Stuart commented on how the media was remembering his friend for his work on those shows, adding that he was so much more than that to so many people.

“He was a character actor with a ridiculously handsome leading man’s face and some 200 film and television credits. He was a singer-songwriter, producer, writer, and lead guitarist. An artist who poured his SOUL into the world in so many ways, and in every direction,” the “All My Children” alum expressed.

Stuart explained that as he was writing the tribute, he was headed back home to Portland, Oregon, where he lives with his wife, Jocelyn. It turns out that Poindexter was the one who encouraged Stuart and his wife to move to Oregon. They even bought their house from a friend of Poindexter’s.

“And so, as the reality of this loss is only beginning to sink in, and grief begins to do what grief will do with those of us left behind, I want to send my gratitude to you, Larry, wherever you are. I tip my hat one last time to that miraculous smile, that endless positivity, and that extraordinary kindness. I last saw him about a month ago. We ran into each other at the Staples in Studio City. He smiled. Thank you for that smile, Larry. Thank you for your kindness. Let’s all pass it on,” Stuart ended his tribute.

Honoring Larry Poindexter

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The comments section on Stuart’s social media post was filled with condolences, love, and support.

Actress Holly Gagnier was one of the first to chime in to say, “THIS. Amazing post. So so true. We go back to 1980, there will never be another 😢.” One comment read, “So very sorry for the loss of your friend. Sending you love and prayers ❤️🙏🏼❤️.”

“Beautifully written. He will be missed🥰” was another comment. A different comment stated, “So very sorry for the loss of your friend. Sending you love and prayers ❤️🙏🏼❤️.”

Other comments included, “I am so deeply sorry for the loss of your friend. My heartfelt condolences to all who loved him. 🙏🏻” and “I’m so sorry for the loss of your friend and grateful for the memories you have with him. 💔”

Poindexter was a veteran TV and film actor and is survived by his casting director, Carol Kritzer, and their two sons, who were mentioned in Stuart’s heartfelt tribute.

RIP Larry Poindexter.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC.