Cameron Mathison is bravely taking a look at the warning signs he noticed before being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019.

The “General Hospital” star recently revealed that unusual medical test results left him concerned about his health, prompting him to spend nearly two years searching for answers.

Seven years after his diagnosis, Cameron is sharing how the experience changed his outlook on health and taught him the importance of rest and recovery.

What Warning Signs Did Cameron Mathison Notice Before Cancer?

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In an interview with Fox News Digital, Cameron, 57, recalled spending approximately two years trying to understand why certain health tests were producing unusual results.

The former “All My Children” actor regularly underwent bloodwork, hormone evaluations, and gut microbiome testing as part of an intensive wellness routine.

Despite his efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle, he remained concerned about the results. “I just knew something was wrong,” he told the outlet.

Cameron acknowledged that his approach to fitness and wellness had become extreme. Still, he believed his concerns deserved further investigation.

The unusual results were not themselves a cancer diagnosis, but they prompted him to keep looking for answers.

How Was Cameron Mathison Diagnosed With Kidney Cancer?

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In September 2019, Cameron revealed that an MRI performed to investigate gastrointestinal problems had uncovered a tumor on his right kidney, according to ABC News.

Doctors diagnosed him with renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer in adults.

Fortunately, doctors found no evidence that the disease had spread to other organs.

According to People, in 2019, days after receiving his diagnosis, the Hallmark actor underwent a partial nephrectomy. This procedure removes the tumor while preserving the remaining healthy portion of the kidney.

He later told “Extra” that he was cancer-free.

According to the National Cancer Institute, kidney cancer can develop without noticeable symptoms in its early stages.

How Did Cameron Mathison’s Cancer Diagnosis Change His Life?

Getty Honoree Cameron Mathison speaks onstage during Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Looking back, Cameron believes his cancer experience taught him the importance of paying attention to his health without pushing his body too hard.

“One of the lessons is to be your own best advocate for your health,” he told Fox News Digital.

The actor has since reconsidered his demanding fitness habits and now places greater importance on rest and recovery.

He also sought guidance from a health coach after surgery.

What Other Personal Challenges Has Cameron Mathison Faced?

Cameron’s cancer diagnosis was followed by several difficult years.

He and his wife of 22 years, Vanessa Arevalo, announced their separation in 2024. He also experienced the death of his mother and the cancellation of his former television program, “Home & Family.”

In January 2025, the actor lost his family home in the devastating Southern California wildfires.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Cameron acknowledged how deeply those experiences affected him. He said the losses forced him to reconsider his priorities and think seriously about the kind of person he wanted to become.