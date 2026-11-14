‘General Hospital’s Michael Easton Shares Personal Photos From Epic ‘One Life to Live’ Cast Moment

Soap star Michael Easton found some memories the other day, and he shared them with fans. The “General Hospital” alum unearthed some personal, candid photos from an epic “One Life to Live” event nearly two decades ago.

Michael Easton Unearths Personal ‘One Life to Live’ Photos

Taking to Instagram, Easton posted a carousel of photos that he just found on his Nikon camera. The cast images were taken on the night the “One Life to Live” stars gathered to record a benefit album for the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Easton was the man behind the camera, capturing moments from the night, as he mentioned in his caption.

“FOUND A MEMORY (part one) stored on an old Nikon camera. In 2005, the cast of “One Life to Live” recorded a benefit album with all the proceeds going to those affected by Hurricane Katrina. Not being nearly as talented as my fellow actors (looking back what a badass cast it was) my contribution was to take photographs of their amazing faces. In lieu of a proper photo studio, our friend @richiehersch was kind enough to loan us his bar, Prohibition, on the upper west side for the afternoon to have an impromptu jam session. It was a beautiful time and I look back fondly on those moments, even when it takes finding a camera to awake the memory,” he began.

Easton went on to mention the beloved soap stars from his “One Life to Live” family that he has lost since the amazing night in the studio. Phil Carey (Asa), Nathaniel Marston (Al), Patricia Elliot (Renee), and Easton’s best friend, Kamar de los Reyes (Antonio), are those in the photos that have passed away.

“It also brings up a little heartache as some of our friends are no longer with us and although they live in our hearts it’s nice to see them again and remember how perfect they were,” the soap star added.

The rest of the photos include “One Life to Live” stars Erika Slezak (Victoria), Timothy D. Stickney (RJ), Bree Williamson (Jessica), Tika Sumpter (Layla), Robin Strasser (Dorian), Melissa Archer (Natalie), Kristen Alderson (Starr), Kathy Brier (Marcie), Ilene Kristen (Roxy), Melissa Fumero (Adriana), Trevor St. John (Todd/Victor), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Evangeline), Robert S. Woods (Bo), Catherine Hickland (Lindsay), Kassie DePaiva (Blair), and Eddie Alderson (Matthew Buchanan).

Easton shared a second photo dump featuring images he took from that epic night with his “One Life to Live” family.

Soap Fans React to Michael Easton’s Photos

The comments section of Easton’s social media posts was filled with fans gushing over him for sharing personal images with them.

“Great candid photos. There is something special about black & white photos. I miss OLTL,” said a fan. Another fan chimed in to say, “Absolutely fantastic pictures and they bring back all the OLTL memories. What a beautiful array of talent at the NY studio.”

One fan shared, “❤️❤️❤️Awwwwwwww Michael❤️ What a Beautiful Memory❤️ I have them also❤️ Thank u 4 Sharing❤️❤️❤️” “Such beautiful pictures. Thank you for sharing. I know the ones no longer with us hurt. When there is great love, there’s great loss,” stated a fan.

“You’re really good at capturing moments,” expressed another fan, while a different fan declared, “LOVE IT! A beautiful blast from the OLTL past!!”