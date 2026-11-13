Beloved Soap Star Mourns Husband’s Sudden Death

A beloved soap actress is mourning the sudden death of her animator husband.

Bree Williamson has starred in such popular soaps as “General Hospital” and “One Life to Live.” Her husband, Michael John Roberts, was an animator for shows like “Bojack Horseman.”

Williamson poured her heart out, along with Roberts’ other family members, in a heartbreaking obituary for the animator, which called his life not “ordinary.” The obit contains a series of family photos of Roberts, including some showing him with Williamson.

What was Roberts’ cause of death? According to Page Six, he died at their Los Angeles home on November 11, 2026, “after a brief battle with glioblastoma.”

Williamson also shared her heartbreak on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone that has reached out. We are heartbroken and taking some time,” she wrote. Her former co-star Mark Lawson wrote in the comment thread, “Mike was a rare man. Fully himself, no mask, no pretense. Warm, kind, big hearted. Not to mention his amazing talent. Sending you and Mac our love.”

According to Soap Opera Digest, Williamson and Roberts “married on September 6, 2008 and welcomed their only child, son McGreggor, on September 21, 2010.”

‘We Were Supposed to Have More Time,’ the Obituary Says

Getty Bree Williamson.

The obituary is heartbreaking.

“We were supposed to have more time,” it starts. “More conversations over a good cup of coffee. More spirited debates about matters both profound and wonderfully insignificant. More laughter, more stories, more music and more ordinary moments that would someday become extraordinary memories.”

With heavy hearts, the post continues, “we share the passing of Michael John Roberts.”

“Although his illness came suddenly and the time that followed was heartbreakingly short, it cannot define the man he was,” the obituary says. “His life is better remembered through what he created, the conversations he inspired, the friendships he nurtured, and the love he gave so freely to those closest to him.”

The Obituary Praises Michael John Roberts as Being Drawn ‘to Things With Character’

The obituary heaps praise on Roberts as a husband, father, professional and human being.

“He was drawn to things with character, substance, and a story beneath the surface. For Michael, the most interesting part of anything was often what you discovered by looking a little closer,” the obituary says. “He never needed to be the centre of attention, though he could command it when the moment suited him.”

Above all, the obit adds, “Michael cherished the family he had built. His wife, Bree (Williamson), was his beloved partner and the person he was so proud to have beside him. He treasured their shared journey, their everyday moments, and the simple privilege of walking through the world together.”

The obituary says Roberts was also survived by their son, McGreggor, calling McGreggor “a source of immense pride. Michael wanted nothing but the best for him, and saw in the young man he was becoming, possibilities greater than he could ever have imagined for himself. He was already deeply proud of the life his son was building, and eager for all that lay ahead of him.”