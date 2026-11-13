‘Kindergarten Cop’ Actor Passes Away at 43 – Our Hearts Go Out

Christian Cousins, a former child star known for roles in “Kindergarten Cop” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and “Knots Landing,” has passed away. Cousins, who died in October at 43, is also known for several other TV shows and movies, including “Intruders” and “Critters 3.” During his career, he often shared roles with his twin brother Joseph “Joey” Cousins.

Cousins’ death followed a battle with liver disease.

A Family Member Shared that Christian Cousins Passed Away

Cousins’ brother, Jonas Roeser, shared the news of the “Kindergarten Cop’ actor’s death on Instagram in October along with a heartfelt statement.

He began, “RIP: My Dear Brother Christian Cousins. It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away. Christian and his twin brother, Joseph “Joey” Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father. They grew up in California while I was in Washington, and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college.”

After that, Roeser stated that he grew up watching Cousins on television, including in “Knots Landing” and in “Kindergarten Cop.”

“But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian. He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams,” he continued.

After that, the grieving brother opened up about the illness Cousins had been battling before he passed away in October.

“Christian had been very sick with liver disease. It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying,” Roeser said.

“Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother, and you will be missed,” he concluded.

The ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Star Leaves Behind a Beautiful Legacy

Cousins got his start in acting at around four years old and first appeared on screen in 1987 in the beloved soap “Knots Landing.” Around the same time, he was featured in another TV series, “Highway to Heaven,” as Hope.

However, what many would call his breakout role, playing Dominic in “Kindergarten Cop,” came along in 1990. Following the success of “Kindergarten Cop,” Cousins continued acting, mostly making episodic appearances on various hit TV shows.

Some include “Wings,” Empty Nest,” “Intruders,” “Phenom,” and “Dream On.” Per IMDb, his last on-screen role was in 1995’s “Twin Sitters,” where he played Bradley. Following his acting career, Cousins pursued a career in business in the furniture and home furnishings industry, according to The List.

Eventually, he became an executive and worked for companies such as Zuo Modern and Lumi Source.

Christian Cousins Will Be Missed

After news of his death became public, many who remembered the actor from “Knots Landing,” “Kindergarten Cop,” or his other roles began honoring his legacy.

“I’m so sad to hear of the passing of Christian Cousins, who, with his brother Joseph, played Bobby Ewing on Knots Landing,” said one person.

“Very sad. Love Kindergarten cop. Rest in peace.” Additionally, others highlighted the fact that after leaving Hollywood, Cousins was able to start a completely separate life for himself.