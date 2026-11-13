‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Reveals Unusual Burial Wish After Surviving Stage 4 Cancer

William Shatner has already decided what he wants to happen to his body after he dies, and his wishes are far from conventional.

The deeply personal revelation came as he reflected on surviving Stage 4 cancer alongside his youngest daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, and how their experiences changed the way they think about death.

William, 95, discussed his final wishes during the End Well 2026 summit at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 12.

The actor appeared alongside Melanie, 62, for a conversation moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown about mortality, family, and finding meaning after life-threatening illnesses.

William Shatner Reveals Unusual Burial Plans at 95

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During the discussion, William revealed that he had already included specific burial instructions in his will.

The legendary “Star Trek” actor revealed that he wants a tree planted over his body after his passing, a decision his family also plans to follow.

“I have in my will that there will be a tree over my body… And the whole family is doing that.”

The “Star Trek” icon did not elaborate on the arrangements, but his wishes reflected a broader belief about humanity’s connection to the natural world.

“We are made of the same building blocks that the universe, that the cosmos has made of. Are we the voice of the cosmos asking questions?… I would like to think that I’m going back to the cosmos. I’m rejoining the universe.”

‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Survived Stage 4 Cancer

William’s thoughts about death became more personal after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma in 2023. The cancer had spread to his lungs and brain. His daughter had also been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2022, per People.

Both have since been declared cancer-free, according to End Well.

According to the press release shared with EntertainmentNow, recalling the frightening period, William explained how the family’s medical struggles unfolded.

“I went to another doctor. He said, ‘We got to get that out right now. It’s melanoma.’ … At the same time, I received a phone call. My daughter Melanie, my youngest of three daughters, says, ‘I’ve got breast cancer,’ and we had cancer together. And that began a whole other stage of living.”

Melanie Shatner Gretsch Recalls Emotional Moment With Her Father

Melanie also remembered turning to her father during one of the most frightening nights of her illness.

“It was like 10 o’clock at night, which for both of us is like 4 in the morning. And I called him and I just started to cry and I said, ‘I’m so scared I’m gonna die.’ And I could hear the sheets rustle. And he got out of bed and he said, ‘I’m coming over.’”

William immediately drove to his daughter’s home to comfort her.

Melanie recalled receiving a reassuring hug from her father, who promised she would get through the ordeal.

The experience brought them closer and eventually inspired their podcast, “No Time But Now,” which launched in July 2026.

William Shatner Reflects on Mortality After Cancer Battle

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Although William and Melanie survived their illnesses, the experience left them with a different understanding of mortality.

“We all dimly realize… we’re going to die… someday in the future… That perception, that immediacy changes everything… You can become so totally devastated by the enormity of the information, or you can be sanguine somewhat and stifle the fear somewhat and make it work for you. And we lucked out. It worked for us.”