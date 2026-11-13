Savannah Guthrie Makes Major ‘Today’ Decision Amid Family Heartbreak

Savannah Guthrie is staying at NBC News. The longtime “Today” anchor has signed a contract extension with the network after 15 years, securing her future on the morning show. The decision comes during one of the most difficult periods of her personal life.

Savannah’s decision arrives nine months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home. The case remains unresolved as Guthrie and her family continue to seek answers. The new Savannah Guthrie Today contract provides some certainty in her professional life while she continues navigating an intensely painful family crisis.

Savannah Guthrie Extends Her NBC News Contract

Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 14: Savannah Guthrie is seen filming NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on August 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

Guthrie has officially extended her deal with NBC News, People confirmed on Nov. 12. The 54-year-old journalist joined NBC in 2011 and has become one of the network’s most recognizable faces. She currently co-anchors “Today” alongside Craig Melvin.

A source told the outlet that Guthrie remains an important part of the program and praised her ability to help hold the show together. Page Six also reported that Guthrie’s previous contract was set to expire at the end of the year. NBC has not publicly disclosed the financial terms or length of the new agreement.

The Deal Comes During A Painful Year For Guthrie

Getty TODAY — Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Guthrie’s contract renewal arrives during an extraordinarily difficult year for her family. Her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, was last seen near her home outside Tucson, Arizona, on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day after failing to attend church.

Authorities have continued investigating the case, but no suspect has been publicly identified. EntertainmentNow recently reported that the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said its task force was continuing to work with laboratories on DNA analysis and exploring additional avenues in the investigation.

Guthrie and her family have repeatedly appealed to the public for information that could help bring Nancy home. They are also offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her recovery.

Savannah Guthrie Returned To ‘Today’ Earlier This Year

Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 8: Savannah Guthrie is seen at the Today Show Citi Concert Series on May 8, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Guthrie temporarily stepped away from “Today” following her mother’s disappearance. She eventually returned to the anchor desk in April after spending several weeks away from the program.

“Ready or not — let’s do the news,” she said when she returned to the broadcast. Since then, Guthrie has continued working while also speaking publicly about how difficult it has been to move forward without knowing what happened to her mother.

More recently, she shared an old drawing made by her daughter, Vale, with the words, “I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy.”

Guthrie said the drawing captured how she felt as the family continued living with unanswered questions.

Guthrie’s Future At ‘Today’ Is Now Secure

Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 13: Savannah Guthrie is seen on the set of the ‘Today Show’ on April 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The contract extension means Guthrie will remain a central part of NBC’s morning lineup after more than a decade at the network. She joined the “Today” anchor desk in 2012 and previously co-hosted the program with Hoda Kotb before Kotb departed the show in 2025.

Guthrie now shares the desk with Melvin, who became her co-anchor following Kotb’s exit. Her renewed deal also removes uncertainty about her immediate future at NBC, with her previous contract reportedly set to expire at the end of 2026.

Still, Savannah Guthrie’s new Today contract makes her immediate professional future clear. While the search for Nancy continues, Guthrie remains committed to the career she has built at NBC while her family continues hoping for answers.