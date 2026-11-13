‘BoJack Horseman’ Animator Michael John Roberts Dead at 48

Michael John Roberts, the animator, director and producer known for his work on “BoJack Horseman,” “TripTank” and several other animated series, is dead. He was 48.

News of Michael John Roberts’ death at 48 was confirmed by his family, who said the Canadian-born creative died at his Los Angeles home on Nov. 11 following a brief battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Roberts built a decades-long career in animation, moving from children’s television into some of the most recognizable adult animated shows of the past decade. His credits included “BoJack Horseman,” “F Is for Family,” “Final Space,” “Strange Planet” and “Clone High.”

Michael John Roberts Confirmed Dead By Family After A Brief Illness

Roberts died at home surrounded by family, according to an obituary shared by his loved ones. His family said his illness arrived suddenly and that the period that followed was “heartbreakingly short.”

Roberts had recently been diagnosed with glioblastoma, People reported. Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer. “We were supposed to have more time,” his family wrote in the obituary as they remembered the conversations, laughter, music and everyday moments they expected to continue sharing with him.

They described Roberts as a gifted artist whose curiosity extended far beyond his professional work. “Michael saw the world a little differently,” the family wrote. “A gifted artist with an extraordinary talent, he could find something worth exploring in what others might overlook.”

Roberts Helped Shape ‘BoJack Horseman’

Roberts became closely associated with Netflix’s acclaimed animated comedy “BoJack Horseman.” According to his official credits, Roberts worked on the show’s title sequence and directed two episodes during its second season.

His connection to “BoJack Horseman” was one part of a career that increasingly centered on adult animation. EntertainmentNow previously highlighted “BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg while previewing his later Netflix animated series “Long Story Short.”

Roberts also worked as an episode director on Netflix’s “F Is for Family” and served as supervising director on TBS’ “Final Space.” His later credits included Apple TV’s “Strange Planet,” “Clone High,” “Hot Wheels Let’s Race,” “MrBeast Lab” and “Masters of the Universe: Tales From Eternia.”

He Built A Career Across Animation And Comedy

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Roberts was born in Toronto on Dec. 20, 1977, and began his animation career in the 1990s working on children’s television. According to People, some of his early credits included “Angela Anaconda” and “The Hoobs.” He later became known for his work on Comedy Central’s “TripTank,” the adult animated sketch series that ran from 2014 to 2016.

His official credits list him as a co-producer, writer and director on the series. He also worked on its title sequence. Roberts later created and executive produced “Dallas & Robo,” the animated sci-fi comedy featuring the voices of Kat Dennings and John Cena.

Outside of television, Roberts worked on commercials, music videos and title sequences. His work on The Sadies’ “Rumbleseat” music video earned him a Juno Award for Best Music Video, according to his professional website. Roberts’ career stretched across multiple corners of animation, from storyboarding and directing to producing and creating original projects.

His Family Shared A Personal Request In His Memory

Roberts is survived by his wife, actress Bree Williamson, their son McGreggor and other members of his family. Williamson is known for portraying Jessica Buchanan on the soap opera “One Life to Live.”

In their tribute, Roberts’ family said they did not want his sudden illness to define how he would be remembered. Instead, they pointed to the work he created, the friendships he nurtured and the love he gave to those closest to him.

They also ended the obituary with an unusually personal request for anyone looking for a way to honor him. Rather than sending flowers or making donations, the family encouraged people to do something they believed Roberts himself would appreciate: “Go buy a cool car.”

It was a fitting final note for a man his family remembered as someone drawn to things with character, substance and a story beneath the surface. Roberts leaves behind an extensive body of work across television and animation, including projects that introduced his creative voice to audiences around the world.