ESPN’s Hannah Storm Announces ‘Sudden & Unexpected’ Passing of Her Husband, Beloved NBC Sportscaster Dan Hicks at 64

Sports fans, athletes, and fellow journalists were stunned by the announcement from ESPN‘s Hannah Storm on November 12, 2026, that her husband — beloved NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks — has died at age 64.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” she shared on social media. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.”

Hannah Storm Calls Her Husband, Dan Hicks, ‘Endlessly Kind’

Storm, who’s been married to Hicks in 1994, shared in her statement, “Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.”

“Our three daughters and I are heartbroken,” she continued. “We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time. These are simply no words to express how much he will be missed.”

Hicks was the longtime voice of golf for NBC Sports, covering the PGA Tour since 2000, and anchoring the network’s golf coverage of the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and the U.S. Women’s Open, per ESPN.

He was also a play-by-play announcer at 16 Olympics, starting with the 1992 Barcelona Games and, most recently, doing the play-by-play for Alpine skiing at the Milan Cortina Games earlier this year.

Sports World is Stunned by Dan Hicks’ Passing

Getty NBC Sports golf analysts Paul Azinger (L) and Dan Hicks (R) pose for a picture during the first round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 21, 2019 in Mexico City.

News of Hicks’ passing hit fans, athletes and colleagues stunned on November 12, flooding Storm’s announcement with messages of sympathy and memories of her legendary husband.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said, “We are devastated by the sudden loss of Dan Hicks. For more than 25 years leading NBC golf coverage, Dan’s voice filled our living rooms with his steady narration of countless golf broadcasts, calling some of the game’s biggest moments.”

Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer and fellow NBC Sports broadcaster Rowdy Gaines wrote, “Hannah, I’m thinking of you and your family. I’m so lucky to have had him as a partner and the best person to be along his side for so many years. You are all in my prayers and sending so much love from Judy and I.”

Gold medalist Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn commented, “I’m so so sorry Hannah. Dan was an amazing man and a legend in sports. Sending you and your family lots of love 🙏🏻💔”

NBC Sunday Night Sports sidelines reporter Melissa Stark shared, “Hannah – this is so shocking. We are sending you so much love. Dan was my favorite EVER. He had the best energy, was the most caring, an incredible storyteller, and most of all, talked about you and the girls ALL the time !!! You were his pride and joy 💔”

Storm’s ESPN SportsCenter co-anchor Michael Eaves weighed in, “Totally gutted by the news. My heart goes out to Hannah and the girls.. all of whom Dan absolutely adored. He was the consummate pro who brought an enthusiasm to every assignment, which reminded us of why we are sports fans to begin with!”

Storm and Hicks share three grown daughters — Hannah, Ellery, and Riley.