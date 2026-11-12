Katy Perry Steps Out With Justin Trudeau for First Time Since Russell Brand’s Conviction

Katy Perry is spending time with boyfriend Justin Trudeau following a major legal development involving her ex-husband, Russell Brand.

The pop star, 42, was photographed holding hands with the former Canadian prime minister, 54, during a dinner date in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The outing marks Perry’s first reported public appearance since Brand’s conviction last week.

In photographs exclusively obtained by Page Six, Perry and Trudeau walked side by side as they left E. Baldi, an upscale Italian restaurant popular with Hollywood celebrities.

The couple kept things relatively casual for their night out, with Perry wearing an off-the-shoulder black top tucked into light-wash jeans. She completed the look with black boots, silver earrings and a small black handbag, pulling her dark hair into a sleek bun.

Trudeau opted for a navy sweater, dark jeans and black shoes.

The two held hands as they made their way out of the restaurant, and Trudeau was also photographed opening the door of a waiting vehicle for Perry.

The latest sighting offers another glimpse into a relationship that has attracted considerable attention since Perry and Trudeau were first romantically linked in 2025.

What initially seemed like an unexpected pairing has developed into a public romance, bringing together one of the world’s biggest pop stars and a former world leader.

Their Wednesday evening together was considerably more low-key than the attention surrounding their relationship might suggest. There was no red carpet or formal event, just dinner at a Beverly Hills restaurant before heading out together.

The photographs also come during a particularly newsworthy week for Perry.

On Nov. 5, Brand, whom Perry was married to from 2010 until their divorce in 2012, was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday, Nov. 9.

Perry has not publicly addressed the conviction.

Katy Perry’s Romance With Justin Trudeau Continues

While Perry’s former marriage has returned to the headlines, her relationship with Trudeau represents a very different chapter in her personal life.

The singer previously spent nearly a decade with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove. The former couple ended their engagement in 2025.

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children.

Perry and Trudeau first sparked dating speculation in July 2025, and their relationship has since become increasingly public.

The singer has also spoken positively about Trudeau’s support for her career, including his attendance at performances during her “Lifetimes Tour.”

Their latest appearance suggests the couple is continuing to make time for one another despite their demanding schedules.

For Perry, Wednesday’s outing was a return to the public eye after a week in which her former marriage made international headlines. But the photographs themselves captured something much simpler: a date night with her current partner.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly commented on Brand’s conviction.