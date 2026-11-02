Nancy Guthrie Latest Update: PCSD Reveals Investigation Status as Search Nears 9 Months

The search for Nancy Guthrie nears its 9-month mark, and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department gave a major update on the current status of the investigation.

On Saturday, October 31, Sheriff Chris Nanos took to X to confirm that the investigation remains ongoing.

“The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation,” Nanos said in a statement. “Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance this case.”

PCSD Says New Ideas Were Discussed in Nancy Guthrie Case

Nanos also revealed that investigators are working on new ideas to help solve the case, though he did not disclose further details.

“A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all our partners to solve this case,” Nanos added.

The sheriff ended his statement by encouraging anyone with information to come forward and submit tips.

“No tip is too small. Even the smallest piece of information could be critical to this investigation,” Nanos said.

Savannah Guthrie Begs for Answers

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional plea as the search for her mom Nancy continues.

On Sunday, the “Today” show host, 54, shared a photo on Instagram of an old drawing made by her 12-year-old daughter, Vale. The handwritten note on the artwork read, “I know it might not seem like it, but I really need my mommy.”

“Found this old drawing from my daughter today,” Savannah captioned the post. “It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it’s not and it never will be.”

Savannah went on to reveal that she and her family still “ache” for Nancy, and continue to “cry out for answers.”

She continued, “We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.”

In mid-February, Savannah acknowledged the possibility that Nancy may already be gone in an emotional social media post.

“We also know that she may be lost,” she said. “She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy.”

Savannah continued, “And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”