Bill Murray Crashes Interview with Trump Adviser to Make Bizarre Request: Watch

Viewers of CNBC’s “Squawk Box” got more than they bargained for when none other than Bill Murray made an unannounced appearance.

As Trump administration economic adviser Kevin Hassett was being interviewed remotely, Murray popped into the studio in an attempt to wipe the ever-present smile from Hassett’s grinning visage.

‘My Dog Just Died’

After being introduced by host Joe Kernan, Murray explained his intentions.

“I would regret it if I didn’t take this opportunity,” Murray said, as reported by Variety (which also reminded that Hassett recently described America’s affordability crisis as a “myth”).

Murray then made a bizarre request of Hassett. “Could you just say the words, ‘My dog just died?’ I wanna see what happens to your smile,” Murray said.

“Oh, well, is it your dog or my dog?” Hassett responded, still grinning.

“Your dog,” Murray deadpanned.

“OK. My dog just died,” Hassett said while struggling not to smile.

“You did it!” Kernan exclaimed.

“We were gonna have someone go take your blood,” Murray quipped. “We’re gonna call them off. Not gonna happen.”

Kernan then asked Hassett if he had a favorite Bill Murray movie. After a brief consideration, he revealed his top pick was “Groundhog Day,” the 1993 comedy in which Murray plays a TV weatherman who relives the same day over and over again.

‘A Course Called Ireland’

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As Variety pointed out, Murray had been in the CBNC studios for a previous interview to promote his new docuseries, “A Course Called Ireland.”

The series takes a deep dive into the “Caddyshack” star’s renowned passion for golf, following his journey as he hits the links throughout the Emerald Isle in the new series for Paramount+.

According to an announcement from the streamer, the legendary “Saturday Night Live” alum’s new series promises to defy viewers’ expectations.

“This isn’t just a show about golf — it’s a celebration of life going gloriously off course,” states the release.

“In the six-part documentary series, ‘A Course Called Ireland,’ Bill Murray and author Tom Coyne play their way across some of Ireland’s most legendary golf courses,” the release continues. “But somewhere between the first tee and the final pint, the journey veers into an unexpected portrait of Ireland, the people who give it its soul, and of Bill Murray himself.”

Each of the series’ six 30-minute episodes focuses on Murray — joined by his family and a few celebrity pals — as he and Coyne “hit the road for a genre-bending golf adventure.”

The series, the release adds, “follows Murray and friends across some of the island’s most breathtaking fairways. Joined by the extended Murray family, including Joel and John Murray, celebrity friends Chris O’Dowd, Joanne McNally and Jason Kelce, and long-time golfing companion Tom Coyne, ‘A Course Called Ireland’ is a hilarious and unpredictable love letter to the game of golf. The series captures candid, unscripted moments woven with the wit, warmth, and wonder of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”

“A Course Called Ireland” is currently available to stream on Paramount+