John Goodman Gets Candid About the Challenges of His 200-Lb. Weight Loss

John Goodman has lost approximately 200 pounds, but the actor admitted that adjusting to his new appearance hasn’t been easy.

The 74-year-old “Roseanne” alum opened up about his physical transformation during the Monday, Nov. 2, episode of Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, revealing that he even turned down a nude scene because he wasn’t comfortable showing his body.

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Goodman recalled being asked to appear naked while filming HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones,” in which he starred from 2019 to 2025.

“I thought I was going to have to be naked. I said, ‘No. I’m good. My body is too messed up from losing all this weight,'” he explained.

Goodman, who once weighed nearly 400 pounds, also admitted that he’s still getting used to seeing himself after his dramatic weight loss.

“I’m still trying to get used to my face,” he said. “It’s weird. I think of myself as one way, and then I look at myself [and think], ‘Oh, wow.'”

John Goodman Admits He’s Still Adjusting to His Weight Loss

Despite his transformation, Goodman said he generally tries to ignore public conversations about his weight, although he understands that his appearance comes with some attention as a Hollywood actor.

“Since I’m in this business, it is fair game, up to a point,” he said.

He also reflected on whether his weight affected his acting career, admitting that it may have influenced the opportunities he received.

Goodman recalled weighing around 225 pounds when he first started acting and staying active by running through New York City.

However, he wondered whether some of his past struggles involved self-sabotage, even as he continued finding work.

In a separate interview with The Sunday Times, the “Conners” actor acknowledged that his perception of his body hasn’t completely changed.

“I still feel like a fat guy, but it’s nice to be able to go into regular clothing stores and buy things,” he said.

Goodman also admitted that maintaining an exercise routine takes effort, revealing that he sometimes has to push himself to go to the gym.

“If it was just me, I’d skip it,” he said.

John Goodman Previously Opened Up About His Struggles With Food and Alcohol

Goodman’s latest comments came after he discussed the personal struggles that contributed to his weight gain in an interview with The New Yorker.

According to the New York Post, the actor recalled turning to food and alcohol for comfort while navigating his early career and eventual Hollywood success.

“I would overeat, because that was comfort. Trying to fill up whatever hole that was. Same thing for drinking,” he explained.

Goodman said his drinking worsened as his career progressed, particularly during his time on “Roseanne.”

By 2007, he decided to get sober after years of struggling with alcohol dependence.

“I got sick and tired of being sick and tired,” he recalled.

However, his relationship with food remained difficult. Goodman admitted that he repeatedly lost significant amounts of weight before gaining it back.

“I’d lose 60 pounds in a summer, gain it all back. Seventy pounds, 80 pounds,” he said.

The actor also revealed that he underwent an unspecified stomach operation as part of his efforts to manage his weight, but experienced physical complications, including anemia and frequently feeling cold.

Over the years, Goodman has discussed other lifestyle changes, including working with a personal trainer, cutting sugar from his diet and exercising regularly.

Although he has maintained his significant weight loss, Goodman acknowledged that adjusting to his appearance is still a process.

“It’s strange. It’s fun to get used to,” he said. “That’s a lot of stuff I’m getting used to.”