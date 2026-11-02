Adam Brody Expresses Regret at How He Proposed to Wife Leighton Meester – ‘She Deserved Better’

Adam Brody would prefer a do-over of his proposal. The “Nobody Wants This” star has been married to actress Leighton Meester since 2014, but would like another chance at popping the question. Brody spoke on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, where he admitted he didn’t put in the effort he should have.

“The O.C.” star was candid about his regret, saying he failed to be “romantic” and that his wife “deserved better.” According to Brody, the reason why he didn’t think it over much was due to the whirlwind nature of their relationship. The couple tied the knot shortly after beginning a romance.

Now, Brody has opened up about why he feels he should have done more to show how much he loves his wife.

Adam Brody Calls His Proposal ‘Pretty Pedestrian’

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Adam Brody, 46, and Leighton Meester, 40, first met in 2010. However, they only became a couple in 2012. The two announced their engagement in November 2013, before marrying just a few months later in February 2014. Because of their quick romance, Brody didn’t stop to think much about the proposal.

“The only thing romantic about it was the speed,” he explained. “I proposed pretty quickly into our relationship. We got married fast, but other than that, it was very pedestrian.”

Brody didn’t go into the specifics of the moment, but said he “kicks himself” over it looking back. The actor also said that Meester “deserved a little more” than what he offered. Brody also admitted he’s never been too keen on the ceremony surrounding a proposal, although he now feels he was more casual about it than he should’ve been.

“At the time, you’re like, whatever, but you’re going to tell that story the rest of your life,” he said on the podcast. “So my advice: Do it, not even just for the moment, but for the story that you’re going to tell forever.”

Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Have Enjoyed A Solid Marriage

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Despite his proposal regrets, Adam Brody has had a loving marriage with Leighton Meester. The “Nobody Wants This” star had glowing words for his wife after winning the Best Actor Award in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards. Brody thanks Meester for the life they share and for their family.

For her part, the “Gossip Girl” actress has also gushed about her husband. Meester told E! News in 2025 that Brody “deserves everything” and that she thinks “the world of him.” The pair have enjoyed a drama-free marriage, as their careers have simultaneously flourished.

Brody and Meester are parents of two children. Much like their secretive 2014 wedding, the couple didn’t announce their children’s births. They welcomed a daughter in 2015, followed by a son in 2020. Their 11-year-old daughter’s name is Arlo Day, but their 6-year-old son’s name has never been publicly disclosed.

Brody and Meester have appeared onscreen several times. They were co-stars in the 2011 comedy “The Oranges,” the 2014 romantic comedy “Life Partners,” and the 2023 action thriller film “River Wild.” Brody also guest-starred in Meester’s shows “Single Parents” and “Good Cop/Bad Cop.”