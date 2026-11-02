Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Marry Weeks After Exes T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Say ‘I Do’

“Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue and immigration attorney Marilee Fiebig are officially husband and wife. The pair married on November 1, 2026, just months after their ex-spouses also tied the knot.

Though T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s hidden romance sparked a media firestorm, it seems everyone is now at peace. Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig found solace in each other and built a beautiful relationship out of heartbreak.

Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Are Newlyweds

Former “Good Morning America” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach rocked the news station when their secret relationship became public. Amid the public fallout, their spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, became close friends.

Over time, the pair eventually fell in love and began dating. They confirmed their engagement in October and married this weekend.

“We’re very grateful and hopeful,” Shue told PEOPLE after Fiebig accepted his proposal. “I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending.”

Getty Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue attend the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala at Hall Des Lumieres on December 03, 2024 in New York City.

The Daily Mail confirmed Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig married in a private ceremony on their farm in New Jersey. The outlet described Fiebig’s dress as “an elegant floor-length white lace gown with an off-the-shoulder corset-style bodice.”

Her 13-year-old daughter, Sabine, accompanied her down the aisle.

Fiebig shares Sabine with her ex, T.J. Holmes. Andrew Shue has three sons from his first marriage, but did not welcome any children with Amy Robach.

Andrew Shue Previously Discussed How His Marriage With Amy Robach Fractured

Getty Andrew Shue receives the Philanthropist of the Year Award at the 13th annual Town & Country Philanthropy Summit and Philanthropist of the Year Awards at Hearst Tower on October 27, 2026 in New York City.

As an actor, Andrew Shue is best known for his role on “Melrose Place.” But in recent years, philanthropy has become his top priority. He works closely with The Forum, a grassroots organization designed to bring everyday Americans into the legislative process.

“It’s one thing to work on projects that you think can help people and change the world,” the 59-year-old told PEOPLE. “The most important project is your family and building a foundation for your kids and creating a home and showing them a loving relationship they can see and experience.”

“So I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift,” the actor continued. “Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful.”

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Married in Arkansas in September

PEOPLE reported that former “Good Morning America” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach married on September 19 in Arkansas. Since the public learned about their romance in the midst of a scandal, the pair wanted to address their wedding plans before the media caught wind.

“This will be our third marriage, both of us,” Robach admitted on the “Bill & Giuliana” podcast. “We’ve both been married twice before, and we want to maximize the amount of time we have together. We want to enjoy as much of that as we can.”

Since marrying, Robach and Holmes have been fairly quiet on social media as they enjoy married life.