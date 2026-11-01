Colin Farrell’s Son, 23, Makes Rare Appearance with His Father in Emotional Documentary

Colin Farrell is a doting father. The Irish actor, 50, has two children. His first child, James, 23, is from a brief relationship with American model Kim Bordenave. James was born with Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterised by intellectual and developmental delay, lack of speech, and an excitable demeanour.

Farrell has always been open about his son’s condition, but has elected to preserve James’s privacy. Now, “The Penguin” actor has shown fans a peek behind the curtain through his new documentary, “The Slightest Touch.” The film follows Farrell and longtime friend Emma Fogarty during their participation in the Dublin Marathon.

The documentary features a tender moment between father and son, offering a rare and heartwarming glimpse into Farrell’s role as a parent.

Colin And James Farrell Have A Loving Moment In New Documentary

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In the documentary, Colin Farrell can be seen holding James in his arms. The 23-year-old happily rests on his father’s lap as they engage in a heartfelt moment. Colin can be seen laughing with absolute glee, sharing a tender interaction with the child he had back in 2003.

“I’ve never had a camera crew come near my home,” Farrell says in the documentary, giving his son a hug. “He gets away with nothing!”

This is far from the first time that Farrell has spoken of his child. The actor was open about James’s health shortly after he was born. In October 2007, Colin announced that James had been diagnosed with Angelman syndrome.

Farrell’s love for his son has only grown since his birth. In a 2008 interview with Irish talk show host Ryan Tubridy, he gushed about his son, saying “he’s nothing but a gift.” Farrell also said that James was “exactly the way he should be.”

Colin Farrell Wants The ‘World To Be Kind To James’

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In an interview with PEOPLE shortly after James turned 21, Colin said that he was nervous as a father about letting go of his firstborn child. The actor admitted that, as an adult, things change in a parent-child dynamic.

“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own,” the actor told the outlet. “All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”

“I want the world to be kind to James,” he confessed, “I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.”

Inside Colin Farrell’s Family

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Colin Farrell has never been married, but has two children from previous relationships. Apart from James, he is also the father to son Henry, 17, born from his relationship with former co-star, Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

Farrell has shared an equally loving relationship with Henry. The pair have been seen at numerous public occasions, where they’ve spoken of their bond. Henry accompanied his father to events like the Oscars, Emmys, and premieres.

In a 2023 Oscars interview with Extra, the pair shared a cute moment where Henry said Colin was a “nice dad.” Farrell’s sons also split time with their mothers, which the actor said increases his appreciation when they’re all together.

In an Extra interview at the 2025 Emmys, Farrell voiced gratitude at getting to have both his sons with him.

“Both my boys, living their own lives, but it’s great to share [a] night like last night with them,” Farrell told the outlet. “[It] was fun. It was great having them there.”