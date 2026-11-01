‘The Goonies’ Star Makes Blunt Statement About Sequel as New Production Details Surface

“The Goonies” star Martha Plimpton says fans shouldn’t expect a sequel to the 1985 adventure movie, despite a new report indicating that “Goonies 2” remains in development.

Plimpton, who played Stef Steinbrenner in the original film, told Page Six that the long-discussed follow-up is “never gonna happen.”

“I hear something, and then nothing. And then every single person wants to know, and I hear the same answer. It’s nothing,” the 55-year-old actress said.

However, a separate update from Deadline lists “Goonies 2” among the projects currently in development at Warner Bros., raising questions about the status of the sequel.

The conflicting information comes more than 40 years after the original movie premiered.

‘The Goonies’ Star Martha Plimpton Dismisses Sequel Plans

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Plimpton discussed the possibility of another “Goonies” movie while promoting season 2 of FX’s “The Lowdown.”

The actress was just 14 when she appeared in the 1985 film alongside Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan.

Based on a story by Steven Spielberg, “The Goonies” followed a group of children who discovered a treasure map and embarked on an adventure to find a pirate’s lost fortune.

Discussions about a sequel have continued for years, although the project has never reached production.

During a 2020 virtual cast reunion hosted by Josh Gad, Spielberg acknowledged that filmmakers had considered several ideas for another movie.

“Every couple of years we come up with an idea, but then it doesn’t hold water,” Spielberg said. “The problem is the bar that [the movie] raised on this genre.”

He continued, “I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than the Goonies that we all made in the ’80s.”

Despite those concerns, Variety reported in February 2025 that a sequel was in development, with Spielberg attached as a producer.

‘Goonies 2’ Appears on New Warner Bros. Development List

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A new update suggests that plans for “Goonies 2” have not been abandoned.

On October 8, Mark Marshall, who worked on the original film, addressed the sequel’s status in a Facebook post shared with The Goonies 40th Anniversary group.

Marshall joined Amblin Entertainment as Spielberg’s personal assistant in 1984. He also worked as a second-unit production office assistant during filming in Astoria, Oregon.

“For those wondering about the truth to the rumors of a Goonies sequel: Now that the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger is complete, Skydance leadership is outlining the projects WB has in production, pre-production and development,” Marshall wrote.

He pointed to an October 7 Deadline report that included the sequel among the studio’s upcoming projects.

“In an article from Deadline in Hollywood published yesterday, under the heading of films in development, one of those listed is ‘Goonies 2,'” Marshall continued.

The designation means the project remains in development rather than having received approval to begin production.

Deadline’s reported project categories include early development, development, greenlit candidates, greenlit, pre-production, production, post-production, finished, and priority.

The listing does not establish a filming schedule or release date for “Goonies 2.”

‘Goonies 2’ Screenwriter Previously Revealed Progress on Script

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The latest development follows an update from screenwriter Potsy Ponciroli, who discussed his progress on the sequel in September 2025.

According to The Daily Astorian, Ponciroli had already submitted the first draft and was nearing completion of a second.

“I have turned in a first draft, which was very well received, and I’m on a second draft and I’m about 95% done with that, so we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.

The screenwriter did not provide a production start date.

Meanwhile, original cast member Josh Brolin has expressed mixed feelings about returning for another movie.

During an August 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brolin said he hoped the sequel would happen “because the experience was so great.”

“The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it,” he said.

However, Brolin also admitted having “trepidation” about revisiting the movie because he doesn’t “want to taint” his memories of the original.

He joked about the possibility of bringing back the characters more than four decades later.

“The Goonies grew up, and then they came out with their walkers and then they fell off a cliff because they couldn’t see very well,” Brolin said.