Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2026

The spooky season has arrived, and people are getting into the Halloween spirit — including celebrities.

For proof, just check out these wildly clever costumes sported by stars ranging from Paris Hilton to Kim Kardashian and more.

Kerry Washington

Former “Scandal” star Kerry Washington is channeling Jane Fonda in all her 1980s-era aerobics glory.

Lily Allen

British singer Lily Allen devised a costumed guaranteed to strike fear into any touring musician: a venue seating chart featuring loads of “blue-dot” unsold seats.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer paid tribute to Janet Jackson, modeled on her iconic 1995 “Scream” music video featuring brother Michael Jackson. In Palmer’s version, her three-year-old son Leodis fills in for the King of Pop.

Janelle Monae

There’s certainly something a little “fishy” about the “Make Me Feel” singer’s “Creature From the Black Lagoon”-inspired costume.

Tyga

Rapper Tyga inhabits one of the Martians from Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks!” That, however, was just a warmup.

Tyga also shared some photos of himself costumed as Nosferatu.

Rickey Thompson

It would be a challenge to come up with a costume as specific as the one devised by comedian Rickey Thompson, who costumed himself by replicating Zendaya‘s exact look from the premiere of Justin Bieber‘s “Never Say Never” a few years back.

Camila Mendes & Madelaine Petsch

The former “Riverdale” co-stars make the perfect Stone Age family while costumed as “Flintstones” neighbors Betty Rubble and Wilma Flintstone.

Elizabeth Gillies

Fans were impressed to see Elizabeth Gillies’ amazing transformation into goblin Luke from beloved Disney Channel movie “Halloweentown.”

Paris Hilton

One of Britney Spears’ most iconic moments formed the basis for Paris Hilton’s 2026 Halloween costume, python included.

Hilton wasn’t done, and also shared some photos of herself and her family decked out like the Addams Family.

Lisa Rinna

Nope, that’s not Kylie Jenner, but Lisa Rinna in what is a remarkable facsimile.

Kim Kardashian

Who else would Kim Kardashian be for Halloween than her own daughter, North West?

Brandy

Brandy is giving Margot Robbie a run for her money with her “Black Barbie” costume.

Usher

Usher enlisted his whole family for a “Toy Story”-themed Halloween, with the singer taking on the role of Buzz Lightyear.

Zendaya

Zendaya took an insider’s approach by costuming herself as Halle Berry via the latter’s red-carpet look for the premiere of “X-Men” way back in 2000.

Justin Bieber

Devilish Justin Bieber looks like he’s ready to make a deal … for your soul!

Carson Daly

NBC

During the annual Halloween episode of NBC’s “Today,” Carson Daly demonstrated that he was “Choosin’ Texas” with his Ella Langley costume.

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

ABC

Meanwhile, over on another daytime talk show, spouses/co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dived into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to costume themselves as Yelena Belova and Spider-Man.

Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong & Will Friedle

The stars of “Boys Meets World” — and now hosts of podcast “Pod Meets World” — gave fans a blast from the past by sporting the same Halloween costumes their younger selves wore during the beloved series’ first season.