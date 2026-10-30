Beloved Oscar-Winning Actress Hints at Retirement – ‘I Feel Like I’m Coming to an End’

Jessica Lange is one of Hollywood’s most respected names, with many calling her the definition of an actor’s actor. However, the “American Horror Story” star recently hinted at retirement, citing the difficulty of producing her new film, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” This comes as the double Oscar winner is predicted to score another nomination.

Jessica Lange Says the Industry Has Gotten More Challenging

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Rolling Stone interviewed the two-time Oscar winner in October 2026 and asked the 77-year-old icon about what projects she’d like to take on following “American Horror Story: 13” and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.”

“I actually feel like I’m coming to an end,” she began. “Maybe it’s not a bad way to end, that last film being ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’ and playing Mary Tyrone.”

After that, she stated that there are projects that she’s been attached to that “have been in the works forever that may or may not happen.”

“I don’t know. It doesn’t seem easy to get things made anymore. At least not the kind of films that interest me,” Lang added.

When asked how she’d like to be remembered as an actress, the AHS star said, “For some good parts. For some good films. For being an honest actor.”

“I’ve been incredibly lucky. I love acting, and I’ve had decades of being able to do it, which has been a joy for me. Difficult at times, balancing family and career and locations and dragging my kids here and there. But it all was a great adventure. I’m so grateful that [it] came my way,” she continued.

Jessica Lange Recently Discussed The Difficulty of Adapting ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’ to Film

Getty Jessica Lange

Lange first appeared in the West End production of Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” in 2000, playing Mary Tyrone. Since then, she’s played the role three times: on Broadway in 2016, which won her a Tony, and in the new film adaptation, directed by Jonathan Kent.

Lange recently discussed making the film while appearing at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Per Gold Derby, she said, “It shouldn’t be this hard to get a film like this made.”

“Bringing it to the screen shouldn’t be this difficult. But we’re living in a time when films like this are harder and harder to make, and harder and harder to get distribution for — which is where we are now,” Lange continued.

From there, she was asked why Mary Tyrone was her “greatest” role. According to the actress, “I’ve played her three different times: onstage in London, again onstage in New York on Broadway, and then, through trial and error — mostly difficulties — we were able to film it.”

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“No character has ever touched me as deeply as Mary Tyrone. I don’t want this to sound corny, because I truly, deeply love this character. Having the opportunity to play her on three different occasions has been like a gift from the gods,” she continued.

“Long Day’s Journey into Night” co-stars Ed Harris and was filmed in 2022. The movie later received North American distribution from Quiver and Blue Fox for international markets.

The Lang/Harris-led film premiered at the Dublin International Film Festival in February 2025 and was released to select theaters in September 2026.