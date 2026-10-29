Beloved Golden Globe-Winning Actress Dies One Week Before Her 86th Birthday — Tributes Pour In

A much-loved Golden Globe-winning German-born American actress has sadly passed away at the age of 85, just one week before she was set to turn 86.

Elke Sommer was born in Berlin on November 5, 1940. She passed away on Wednesday, October 28, in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The cause of death has been confirmed to be heart failure.

The news was announced by her stepson Sebastian Walther to the German outlet Bild. Walther told the outlet that she “passed away peacefully around 10 p.m” and stated “Now she can finally be with her beloved husband again.”

Her husband of 32 years was Wolf Walther. He had died from cancer just three months earlier.

Sommer’s acting career lasted a whopping 58 years, beginning in 1959 and ending with her final role in 2017. In that time, she amassed an impressive filmography on both the big and small screens.

Elke Sommer’s Filmography Was Impressive & Extensive

Getty Elke Sommer (L) with Julie Andrews in 2004.

The wonderful Elke Sommer’s near-60-year career resulted in an impressive and extensive filmography that included both movie and television credits.

Her most notable big screen appearances include 1963’s “The Prize” (for which she won the Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer Actress), 1964’s “A Shot in the Dark,” 1965’s “Hotel of Dead Guests,” 1966’s “Boy, Did I Get a Wrong Number!,” 1969’s “The Wrecking Crew,” 1972’s “Baron Blood,” 1974’s “And Then There Were None,” 1975’s “Carry On Behind,” and the German dub of 2000’s Disney movie “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

On television, her most notable credits include appearances in “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “The Muppet Show,” “Jenny’s War,” “St. Elsewhere,” and “Destiny Ridge.” She also appeared as a guest on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.”

When news of Sommer’s passing hit the internet, tributes to the star started pouring in on social media.

Tributes Pour In for Sommer

Getty Elke Sommer in 1974.

Social media is now awash with tributes to Elke Sommer following the sad news of her passing.

On X, somebody began, “Very sad to hear that German actress, and standout member of the Carry On Behind cast, Elke Sommer has died a week before her 86th birthday. Perhaps best known for starring with Peter Sellers in A Shot in the Dark, she was great in comedy or drama” and finished with “Rest in peace Miss Vrooshka.”

Another X user wrote, “I was sad to hear that Elke Sommer has died. Carry On fans will remember Sommer’s wonderful performance as Miss Anna Vooshka in the 1975 film, Carry On Behind.”

Someone else on X who has worked with Sommer said, “Oh, rest in sweet peace Elke Sommer. I worked with her on the Off Broadway play TAMARA in 1989-1990. She didn’t know any of our names so it was always “Hello, friend!” and “Where’s my wine?” For Christmas, she gave us holiday lithographs that she had made. Dear lady. #ElkeSommer.”

Last but not least, somebody else on the same platform noted, “It has been reported that the wonderful Elke Sommer has died. A wonderful actress – fabulous as Professor Anna Vooshka in ‘Carry On Behind’ and Maria in ‘A Shot In The Dark’. May she rest in peace ❤️🕊️.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Elke Sommer at this terribly upsetting time. May her memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may she rest in eternal peace.

Elke Sommer’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.