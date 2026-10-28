Longtime TV Personality Passes Away at 84 as Tributes Pour In

Jim Boyd, a beloved newscaster from the Greater Boston area, died at 84. Boyd began his career in the 1960s and spent four decades in television, including on camera, as a producer, and as a mailroom employee. Now, following his death, fans who watched his broadcasts are paying tribute to his legacy.

According to WCVB, Boyd passed away on October 27 following multiple health issues.

Boston’s Jim Boyd Leaves Behind an Unforgettable Legacy

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Boyd got his start in television in the early 1960s by working in the mailroom at New York’s WNET-TV after dropping out of college. After that, he ventured into public relations and production and worked on Boston’s WGBH-TV on the show “Say Brother.”

From there, he returned to WNET-TV, working on the Emmy Award-winning show “News in Perspective” as a producer. Then, in 1972, he became a general assignment reporter for the newly launched WCVB-TV, which was the start of his 36-year tenure at Boston’s Channel 5.

Boyd then became a special correspondent and reporter around 2006 before retiring from WCVB-TV in 2008 after more than 40 years in broadcasting. Then, in 2011, he received the Golden Circle Award from the New England chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, according to Boston.com.

The following year, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame. It’s also worth noting that Boyd completed his college education in 2013 after earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Tufts University.

Tributes Are Pouring in for the Beloved News Anchor

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After learning of his death, many who welcomed Boyd into their homes over his 40-year career are honoring his legacy on social media.

“Jim Boyd anchored and reported at WCVB for almost forty years. Died at 84.

That’s a hell of a run. Boston was lucky to have him that long,” said one X user.

Photographer Mark Garfinkel wrote, “Sad to see the passing of @wcvb’s Jim Boyd. Such a nice man. I had the honor of photographing his retirement on December 19, 2008, as Jim hugged then production mgr Bruce Drucker. He was so kind to me that day. Rest in peace.”

A former colleague of Boyd’s, Alan Segel, said, “When I first went to work in June of 1977 at Channel 5 @WCVB, I was an inexperienced kid from Northeastern. I was nervous. One person in particular took me under his wing as a friend and mentor; JIM BOYD. He treated me as an equal and we became more than colleagues.”

“We became friends. Jim passed away today. He was a 1st class journalist and had respect from everyone(politicians, colleagues, athletes). But he was more. He was an incredible human. I will miss him. My thoughts go out to his wife, Linda Polach, and his family,” he continued.

“Jim Boyd was an absolute legend and a gentleman in an era where news and civility really mattered. God bless him,” said another fan.

Lastly, a person who met Boyd recalled, “Met him working background at Logan Airport on a something I can’t remember what, but a really nice guy. I sat down across from him at lunch and said – Jim Boyd! He responded, ‘Now that you know who I am who are you?’ We hung out for a while that day. Rest in Peace.”