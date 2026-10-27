Brooke Hogan Bravely Shares Why It’s ‘Unsettling’ Her Beloved Father Hulk Hogan’s Home Was Sold

Brooke Hogan had a complicated relationship with her father, Hulk Hogan, and at the time of the former WWE legend’s death on July 24, 2025, they were estranged. But since Hulk’s passing, Brooke has been open with her feelings on how things regarding his estate have been handled, and she did not attend his private funeral. Most recently, Brooke has shared her disappointment in the sale of her father’s Florida home.

Hulk Hogan’s Home Is Sold

On October 23, TMZ reported that Hulk’s beachfront property in Clearwater, Florida was sold for well below its initial asking price. In January, the property was listed for $11 million by Hulk’s friend, Martha Thorn at the Thorn Collection and Coldwell Banker Realty. It sold for $5.9 million.

TMZ shared information on the property, noting it was a 5,400-square-foot mansion that included five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, with highlights including a 1,000-square-foot primary suite with morning bar and spa-inspired bath. The 2,062-square-foot guest cottage next door sold for $2.8 million, but TMZ reports that it was not clear if it was the same person who bought both properties.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on Tuesday, October 27, Brooke shared her thoughts about her dad’s home being sold. “There’s something deeply unsettling about watching a person’s life and memories reduced to transactions,” she said. “Some people see a home filled with history and love. Others simply see what it’s worth. I’ve learned that the way people move when there’s nothing left to gain from someone anymore can tell you everything about how they valued them when they were alive.”

She added, “I know more than I’ve ever felt the need to explain. What I choose to say, and when, is entirely up to me. But my silence should never be mistaken for a lack of understanding.”

Hulk Hogan’s Tragic Passing at 71

Hulk died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. He was 71. He is survived by his daughter, Brooke, son, Nick Hogan, and ex-wife, Linda Hogan. Hulk was also married at the time of his death to Sky Daily. The couple married in October 2023. Prior to this marriage, he was married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.

This is not the first time that Brooke has expressed disappointment about her father’s home being sold. After the news of the sale was made public, Us Weekly reports that she took to social media to slam the actions of an unnamed individual. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “You took my dad.” In another post she had written about how the property “was where dad and Jen envisioned growing old together. And now it’s all gone. Sold for profit. Just like him…used for (expletive) everyone else’s gain. Saddest ending I’ve ever seen. You know who [the (expletive)] you are.”

The sole beneficiary of Hulk’s estate was his son, Nick, People reports. Brooke made a public statement about being left out of her father’s will on September 11, 2025. “His decision is no surprise to me,” she told TMZ. “It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.”

The outlet also reports that Brooke felt “money never mattered to her in her relationship with her father.”