Hollywood Icon Kim Novak, 93, Shares Detailed Plans for After Her Passing, Calling It a ‘Beautiful Thought’

Hollywood veteran and beloved actress Kim Novak has thought a lot about her death and how she wants to be remembered. In an interview with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), she admitted that she wants to be turned into compost so her friends can plant trees, and now she is opening up about her plans again, revealing more information about her death and going into detail about what will happen to her body.

Kim Novak Gives Details of Her Plans For After She Passes

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The “Vertigo” actress revealed in an interview with Fox News Digital on October 25 that she had made these plans “a few years ago.” She continued, “The idea is that I get to live after I’m gone through trees. It’s an exciting adventure because this is what I want after I pass. I want to keep living. And one thing that I’ve always been short on is patience. And a tree has to have patience. I will get to continue to express myself and be an observer of life. To me, it’s a beautiful thought. It’s given me great peace of mind because I’m going to keep growing. So I’m excited about that.”

Novak admitted that some people may find her idea strange, but this was the most appealing option for her. “It sounds funny perhaps, but it isn’t really; I can’t imagine being turned into ashes or being put under the ground. Both of those concepts are not too attractive to me,” she said.

Novak, beloved for her roles in “Picnic,” “Kiss Me, Stupid,” and “Bell, Book and Candle,” also wanted to raise awareness of this option after death, one she felt not everyone knew about. She believed it was “a beautiful concept, the idea of becoming one with the soil.”

The Hollywood veteran also found comfort in the idea that things can grow with compost and that she would have the opportunity to facilitate growth. “You become part of the process. It’s natural, it’s real, it’s honest, it’s pure. And I even get to choose the kind of flowers that are going to be part of my compost — forget-me-nots,” she said.

Kim Novak Will Keep Growing & Live On

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Fox News Digital reports that human composting is legal in Oregon, where Novak lives, but when she dies, her body will be sent to a facility in Washington state where it will undergo natural organic reduction. “I’m in Oregon, so it’s not that big a deal,” Novak said. “However, they’re going to have to pack me in ice in order to make it all the way to this place.”

Once it is done, Novak says the compost will be delivered to her friends and family, and she wants them to plant something. Her priority would be a tree, as she revealed: “I look forward to keeping growing. That’s what it’s all about for me. I want to keep growing. This is a beautiful expression of life continuing after death.”

Novak’s openness about her death and her willingness to go into great detail about her plans for after she dies come just weeks after she told PETA how her plans bring her comfort, knowing part of her will live on. “I now think of it as when I go, it’s okay, because I’m going to become part of that beautiful tree and I will keep growing,” she told PETA. “[When I die], it’s going to be a new adventure. And of course, I’ll get to see all the animals who have passed.”