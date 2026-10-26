Natalie Portman Breaks Her Silence on New Baby With Tanguy Destable: ‘Magical’

Natalie Portman gave her first public comments about the new baby she recently welcomed with French music producer Tanguy Destable in an October 26 Harper’s Bazaar feature.

The “Star Wars” actress told the mag she is currently “full of wonder and joy at this magical little human.” The baby was born in August, and she has not yet revealed the gender or name.

Sharing a set of glorious editorial images from the piece on her Instagram, she wrote she was “so honored” to be a part of the November issue and thanked and tagged the members of the team who made is happen.

The piece quotes her, “It gives me a whole new attention to my big kids too, as I am reminded of how recently they were these little fresh creations and how quickly they’ve blossomed into incredible humans with their own amazing personalities and senses of humor and ideas.”

Back in July, Portman posted a photo cradling her bare bump and wrote she was “counting the days” until she’d get to meet the little bundle. Several of her fellow actresses showed their excitement by leaving heart emojis in the comments, including Jennifer Garner and Gwyneth Paltrow. Julianne Moore commented, “Beautiful.”

Natalie Portman Says Paparazzi Flocked During Her Pregnancy

The “Black Swan” star said she couldn’t get much peace during her pregnancy in New York or Los Angeles. “There’s so much interest in pregnant women in particular. I’d never been bothered more.” She alarmingly revealed she was followed “by 20 men every day.”

Speaking from the Marais district of Paris, France, she said things are completely different in her new home. She said she’s been “almost completely left alone.”

Portman’s partner Tanguy is a year older than her and known for his career in electronic music. The pair began dating in the spring of 2025.

The 45-year-old actress shared two teenage children with her ex-husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The couple met on the set of her 2010 film “The Black Swan” which won her the Oscar for Best Actress.

The exes finalized their divorce in March 2024, and in a Jimmy Fallon appearance three months later, Portman spoke out about the divorce, saying that every woman going through a divorce deserves to be hyped up by Rihanna.

A clip was shown of Rihanna meeting Portman for the first time and sweetly calling her “one of the hottest” women in Hollywood. The superstar singer also revealed Portman was one of the few celebrities to leave her feeling starstruck.

Natalie Portman Enjoying ‘Normal Life In Paris’

Back in April, a People exclusive reported that Portman and Tanguy were enjoying a “normal Parisian life” out of the Hollywood glare.

The piece said Portman older two children and Tanguy are all living together in the city as a family, and that Portman fits in by speaking fluent French.

She originally moved to Paris back in 2014 when her ex-husband received a job as director of the Paris Opera Ballet, and decided to stay for her children’s education and “built herself a new life,” the piece says a source revealed.