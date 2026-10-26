Carnie Wilson Reveals How Her Family’s Mental Health Battles Shaped Her Own Struggles and What Helps Her Cope

Wilson Phillips member Carnie Wilson inherited her musical gift from her father, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. However, that wasn’t all. In a new interview, she bravely opened up about the mental health challenges that run in her family.

Brian Wilson passed away in the summer of 2025 and is sorely missed by his family. Carnie Wilson often posts sweet tributes to him on social media.

Now, the singer is opening up about her own battle against mental health issues and how she learned to ground herself over time.

Carnie Wilson Explains Mental Health Battles Run in Her Family

Carnie Wilson was incredibly close to her famous father. Today, she seeks to honor his memory — and that includes spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

Speaking out about her family’s personal battles, Wilson told RadarOnline that her father “was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and my grandma had pretty gnarly depression.”

Recognizing that mental health issues can be inherited, the singer took preventative action. Wilson has actively maintained her sobriety since 2004, wanting to avoid anything that can put her in a negative headspace.

“As I’ve gotten older, I can’t sit with my own emotions too much. I like to reach my hand out and connect with people because it makes me feel better too,” Wilson added, noting that “every day is different.”

“Because of my sobriety, my program is one day at a time. I have to just know that one day I might wake up and be like, ‘The sky’s falling, everything sucks, I’m scared of everything,'” she explained. “And some days I wake up and I’m like, ‘I feel really good today, I got a good sleep.’ I know this sounds silly, but I’m trying to challenge myself more to face my fears.”

While speaking to RadarOnline, Carnie Wilson revealed that walking up hills gives her intense anxiety. However, she’s pushing herself to work through it.

“One of my fears is walking up hills and just being really physical because I’m just so out of shape,” the 58-year-old shared. “I know it sounds silly, but I’m really proud that I did it. I have to be my own advocate sometimes and tell myself I can do something when I’m too scared.”

Carnie Wilson admits that she still struggles with bad days now and then. Thankfully, she has tools to help manage the negative feelings. Spending quality time with loved ones has become one of her saving graces. The singer is married to Robert Bonfiglio, and they have two daughters.

“I check in with myself. I pray. I take baths. I try to drink a lot of water. I spend time with my children. I try to make the days really meaningful,” the singer continued. “I know what it’s like to be in a dark place and I know what it’s like to turn that around.”

Fans wish nothing but the best for Carnie Wilson moving forward.