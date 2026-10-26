Heidi Klum Ditches Her Top for Poolside Sunday as Halloween Anticipation Grows [PHOTO]

German and American model and television personality Heidi Klum has spent her latest October Sunday topless by her swimming pool.

Klum, 53, is currently preparing for her annual Halloween celebration in which she unveils her elaborate yearly costume. The star always goes overboard with her spooky season efforts and recently hinted at an icky and weird costume for this year, with a picture featuring what look like organs and body parts.

However, her latest exploits in the build up to the big event are far from spooky or autumnal. She took to social media to share what she’s been up to over the weekend with her fans.

Heidi Klum Was Enjoying Herself by Her Pool

Heidi Klum shared her Sunday fun with the 12.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a single photograph. In the sexy snap, Klum is sitting on the edge of her pool wearing nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms and a baseball cap. Facing away from the camera, she raises her arms in joy. Next to her, a friend holds her adorable pet pooch.

Klum’s caption on her post reads, “Sundayzzzzzz 😎🐾♥️.”

Tate McRae’s 2026 track “Housewife” plays over the post.

Fans and followers of Klum loved her post, with one of them asking, “Can I join your pool party 🥳?”

Another follower said, “Beauty 🕊💠🕊 Elegance…✍️😍🩵☀️🩵🔥✨️👑✨️🧚‍♀️🌊🕊🪽”

“Wow so beautiful hotttt and sexxy 🔥🔥🔥😍😍,” said another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, someone else asked, “What are you being for Halloween this year?😂”

That’s currently the big question. Just a couple of hours earlier, Klum posted another teaser about this year’s costume.

Klum Shared a ‘Thriller’ Hint About Her Halloween Costume

Despite her previous post hinting towards an icky Halloween costume for 2026, Heidi Klum’s latest posts explicitly (and rather confusingly) hints towards something related to Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video.

That post includes a carousel of three videos. In the first, zombies and somebody (presumably Klum) dressed as the Michael Jackson werewolf perform the “Thriller” dance as the iconic song plays. In the other two, Klum and a troupe of dancers practice the iconic “Thriller” routine in a dance studio. Klum looks to have nailed the dance, to say the least.

The caption on this one reads, “6 more days… what a thrill 🧟‍♀️ #HeidiHalloween.”

Whether or not this means Klum is dressing as the Michael Jackson werewolf from the “Thriller” music video, a zombie, or something else related to the 1983 single, remains to be seen. It’s a very specific hint, but it seems unlikely that Klum would reveal her costume so explicitly this early.

Of course, it led to comments and questions from her curious fans and followers, with one of them asking, “Ooooooh what are you dressing up as this year ?? @heidiklum MJ in Thriller in Wolf form ???”

Somebody else said, “Hey now! I wait with baited breath every year!🔥❤️”

“So shes gonna be Michael Jackson in triller,” said one Instagram user, confidently.

We can’t wait until the official unveiling of Heidi Klum’s 2026 Halloween costume. With contradicting hints from the gorgeous star, it’ll be interesting to see what her ultimate choice is.

On a somewhat related note, if you’re looking for some great scary movies to watch this Halloween, click here and try these.