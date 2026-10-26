‘Kim Possible’ Star Christy Carlson Romano Shares Update on Shooting Injury That Almost Left Her Blind

is beloved for her role in “Even Stevens” and for voicing the character “Kim Possible,” who helps save the world from supervillains. Romano is also a bit of a superhero herself, and she bravely opened up about an injury she thought would kill her.

Christy Carlson Romano Reflects on Her Birdshot Injury

In 2025, to celebrate her husband Brendan Rooney’s birthday, they went clay pigeon shooting. What was meant to be an outing of fun turned into a nightmare for the actress after she was shot in the face with a stray birdshot. In an interview with Fox News Digital on Saturday, October 24, she shared an update about her health and reflected on her injury.

“I was peppered with birdshot at about 250 feet away. And I was struck in a fat pocket under my eye and also in my forehead. I still have birdshot behind my eye about a millimeter away from anything critical,” she said. “If it were to move, I would go blind. So, we’re hoping that doesn’t happen.”

She reflected on what happened and how she believed she would die. “I, at one point, thought that I was going to die,” she said. “And when you have children, you can’t help but start to see the world completely differently after an accident like that.”

Christy Carlson Romano Is Grateful for Her Life

The former Disney Channel star said clay pigeon shooting is common in Texas, and she felt her husband, a former Marine, would love the outing. “I said, ‘Well, you’re a former Marine. You’re going to enjoy this. Let’s go do this.’ And unfortunately, there was another part of our party that didn’t choose to be responsible with their firearm and fired too closely in my direction,” she shared.

When Romano was injured, she remembered looking up at her husband and thinking they had shared ten beautiful years. She wrote about her feelings in her memoir, “Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Fall and Rise of a Child Star,” which Fox News Digital shared. “The Texas sky is big and beautiful today,” she wrote. “Cicadas haven’t quite woken up from their long winter’s nap this February, and it’s not too hot or humid. It’s a beautiful day to die.” She also reflected on the ride to the hospital and how they were going over the speed limit; “112 miles per hour, to be exact,” she wrote.

Romano is grateful that things turned out the way they did. She expressed gratitude for her oculoplastic surgeon and how she was lucky that she was shot in the “fat pocket right under the eye.” She added, “And I really almost survived through a miracle because I think there was any amount of outcomes when it came to having birdshot striking my skull and my face.”

In an October interview with People, Romano said similar comments, saying, “It has definitely taught me how to appreciate life.”

Christy Carlson Romano’s Healing Journey

On October 9, Romano shared several photos on Instagram from the night she got shot. “This was the night I got shot. Five months later, I sat in the Amen Clinic and saw a scan of my brain for the first time. I expected to see the concussion from the shooting,” she wrote. “I didn’t expect everything else to light up too. The PTSD, the depression, the ADHD. All of it was right there on the screen, and none of it started that night. For most of my life, I thought something was wrong with me. It turns out a lot of things happened to me. I am not broken; I am healing. And I have never been more present with my girls, my husband, and myself. I wrote about how I got here, the hard parts and the way through.”

Fans flooded the post with supportive messages, including “Nothing is impossible for Kim Possible,” and “I believe in miracles, and the fact you survived something like this is an absolute miracle. I would be beyond devastated if you weren’t here anymore.”