‘Back to the Future’ Star Christopher Lloyd, 88, Bravely Reveals Addiction Battle That Left Him Hospitalized

“Back to the Future” star Christopher Lloyd has revealed that he battled cocaine and alcohol addiction for decades, opening up about a frightening incident that left him hospitalized and the difficult road to sobriety.

The 88-year-old actor details his struggles in his new memoir, “In My Own Time: A Memoir,” released Tuesday, October 27.

Lloyd recalls first trying cocaine in the 1970s, suffering a serious injury while intoxicated and experiencing several relapses after entering rehab in 1993, as reported by Page Six.

For an actor who has spent more than five decades entertaining audiences, the book also offers an unusually personal account of the struggles he faced away from the spotlight.

Christopher Lloyd Reveals His Struggle With Addiction

The Emmy-winning actor first tried cocaine during the 1970s after meeting a woman outside a Los Angeles comedy club. He accompanied her to her car, where he tried the drug for the first time.

“That was all it took. I was hooked almost immediately. I loved it, and that was where my cocaine abuse began,” Lloyd writes, according to Page Six.

His use of cocaine, alcohol, and marijuana eventually became a regular part of his life.

“I wasn’t asking myself what it meant or what it was doing for me. I just knew I liked it, and before long it had a hold on me.”

Christopher Lloyd Recalls Frightening Incident That Left Him Hospitalized

Getty Christopher Lloyd attends the “Going In Style” New York Premiere

The “Taxi” star also describes a serious injury he suffered after an argument with his then-girlfriend.

Lloyd recalls being intoxicated during the disagreement. After spending the night at his nephew’s Los Angeles home, he returned to discover that his girlfriend had locked him out.

He began punching the windows, severely injuring himself. “The next thing I remember, I was lying on the floor of my kitchen, bleeding out, and paramedics were attending to me,” he writes.

The actor later learned that he had lost so much blood that doctors needed to give him plasma.

He underwent surgery and physical therapy to regain proper movement in his injured hand.

Christopher Lloyd Entered Rehab in 1993

A psychologist eventually helped Lloyd recognize how much his substance use was affecting his life.

He entered a rehabilitation facility in 1993 and remained in treatment for five weeks, as reported by Page Six. Although rehab marked an important turning point, Lloyd acknowledges that he struggled with relapses afterward.

“Some years later on April 1, I got sober for what turned out to be the last time,” he writes.

The reported excerpt does not identify the year of his final sobriety date.

Christopher Lloyd Reflects on His Life and ‘Back to the Future’ Fame

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The memoir also revisits Lloyd’s career, including his portrayal of Dr. Emmett Brown in the beloved “Back to the Future” trilogy.

The actor reveals that John Lithgow and Jeff Goldblum were among the candidates considered before he was cast, per Vulture.

Fans also know Lloyd for his performances in “Taxi,” “The Addams Family” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Published by Grand Central Publishing, the 256-page memoir explores his childhood, personal relationships, and Hollywood experiences.

If you or someone you know needs help with substance use, contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support.