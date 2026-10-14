New Heartbreaking 911 Call Reveals CPR Efforts to Save Beloved Hayden Panettiere

A newly released 911 call is providing a clearer picture of the urgent effort to save Hayden Panettiere after she was found unresponsive at her South Carolina residence.

The 36-year-old “Nashville” actress was found dead on Sunday, August 16, by Zach Hickerson and his brother, Brian Hickerson, Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend.

911 Call Reveals Effort to Save Hayden Panettiere

Getty Hayden Panettiere death investigation: UPDATE

The recording TMZ obtained on Wednesday, October 14, shows Zach can be heard speaking with a dispatcher and attempting CPR as emergency crews rushed to the scene. Zach told the 911 operator that he had arrived at the home after attending church and found Panettiere unconscious.

When it became apparent that she did not appear to be breathing, the dispatcher asked whether a defibrillator was available inside the apartment building. Zach said he did not know.

The operator then instructed him to begin CPR, walking him through chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while help was on the way, according to CBS News.

The call offers new detail about the frantic moments before firefighters and emergency medical personnel arrived and took over efforts to revive the actress.

Brian Hickerson Reportedly Administered Narcan

Getty NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 15: Hayden Panettiere (ABC’s Nashville) performs during “Nashville for Africa” a Benefit for the African Childrens Choir at the Ryman Auditorium on February 15, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Zach later told TMZ that Brian gave Panettiere Narcan after they found her unconscious.

Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Earlier police records obtained by CBS News showed that both brothers were at the Greenville residence when emergency personnel responded. First responders continued lifesaving measures for an extended period, but Panettiere could not be revived.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hayden Panettiere’s Death Was Ruled Accidental

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office later determined that Panettiere’s death was accidental.

An autopsy found the cause was the “toxic effects of” fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine, according to CBS News.

However, in September, Panettiere’s representative pushed back on reports about the actress’ cause of death, stressing that the investigation is still ongoing. “As reported yesterday by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Hayden’s death remains under investigation pending the completion of toxicology results, despite reports from some outlets stating otherwise,” the rep said in a statement obtained by People.

Panettiere had previously spoken publicly about her struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction, including in her 2026 memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning.”

Her career began when she was a child and eventually included prominent roles in “Remember the Titans,” “Heroes,” the “Scream” franchise and “Nashville.” Her performance on “Nashville” also earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

Panettiere Had Shared Her Hopes of Helping Others

Panettiere had also spoken openly about experiencing postpartum depression after becoming a mother with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. More heartbreak followed in 2023, when her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, died at 28 from a heart condition.

Just months before her death, Panettiere sat down with CBS News’ Gayle King to promote her memoir and explain why she wanted to share her story so publicly.

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“I really wanted to share with the world that they don’t have to be afraid. That they can live their truth. They can be imperfect,” she said.

When King asked how she was doing at the time, Panettiere answered, “Still working on myself all the time. I had a great therapist and I’m — I’m better, healthier than I’ve been in a long time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For support with substance use, the SAMHSA National Helpline is available around the clock at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)