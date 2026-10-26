Legendary Pro Wrestler-Turned-Actor Has Passed Away at 79

Professional wrestling fans are mourning the passing of Jack “Wildman” Armstrong.

Armstrong, whose career in the ring spanned from the 1960s through to the 1990s, was 79 years old.

“I’m sorry to announce that I (lost) my best friend Wild Man Jack Armstrong,” wrote Laura Creavalle Facebook post on Saturday, October 24. “He was a great wrestler and an even better friend. The stories are 2 many to share but he bought my first posing suit in LA and I lived with him for many years when I was a beginner struggling bodybuilder. Broke and homeless.”

Six days earlier, Creavalle shared the sad news that Armstrong was facing severe health difficulties. As she recalled in that previous post, Armstrong’s best friend was the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, remembering that “they used to share rooms together when they were on the road. He has known the Rock since he was a baby. His health is failing so I have decided to come out here to help . They had to remove one of his legs n he is on dialysis, but his sense of humor still stays. He is 79. I’m hoping he makes it to 80. I’m glad just to be here by his side “

Remembering the ‘Wildman’

Born Leonard Ornstein in 1947, Armstrong made his pro wrestling debut in 1963.

While he’s best known for the “Wildman” persona, he used a variety of other names in the ring, including Black Jack, Super Scorpion, Ali Ben Khan, Red Rhodes, Sailor Jack and Lenny Solomon.

He was known for his work in the AWA and UWF leagues; in 1994, he held the title of UWF Junior Heavyweight Champion.

During the late 1960s, Armstrong wrestled for the World Wide Wrestling Federation under the Lenny Solomon moniker, memorably feuding with tag-team The Sicilians, comprised of Lou Albano and Tony Altomare.

During the 1970s, he wrestled extensively in Japan, but was best known in Southern California, where he held championship belts from All-California Championship Wrestling, California Pro Wrestling and the International Wrestling Federation. He also held the IWF Tag Team title, alongside partner Josh Ben-Gurion.

From 1983 to 1988, Armstrong also worked for the WWF (now WWE) when the league held shows in Los Angeles.

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During that time, he faced off against Chief Jay Strongbow in a match that’s widely regarded by wrestling aficionados as one of the most vicious of all time.

A Segue to Acting

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His crazed “Wildman” persona opened the door to a Hollywood acting career.

He made his screen debut in the 1984 Dudley Moore comedy “Micki + Maude,” which led to further film and television roles. These included films “Grunt! The Wrestling Movie” in 1985, and “Bad Guys” and “Body Slam” in 1986.

His television roles including “Misfits of Science, “Matlock” and “Tales from the Darkside.” In the 1990s, he gravitated to horror movies, with appearances in “Alligator II: The Mutation” and “Zombie Army.” He also served as a stunt coordinator in film and TV.

“The Cauliflower Alley Club is saddened to learn of the passing of professional wrestler ‘Wild Man’ Jack Armstrong at 79,” read a post on X from the Cauliflower Alley Club. “In addition to his career inside the squared circle, Jack appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout his career. Rest in peace.”