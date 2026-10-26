Heartbreaking News Details Emerge In The Passing of Beloved Looney Tunes Voice Actor Eric Bauza

Eric Bauza, the Looney Tunes voice actor best known for voicing Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Porky Pig, among others, passed away at age 46. New information has come out regarding his death.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Bauza died at his home on Sunday, Oct. 25, with his cause of death being listed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The report added that “sleep apnea, class 2 obesity” were also significant conditions, saying his death was deemed natural.

Along with Looney Tunes, Bauza had hundreds of voice acting credits in film and television, which include voicing Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd and Foghorn Leghorn in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy, as well as Toad General in 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. He also had credits in El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, The Fairly OddParents and Netflix’s The Adventures of Puss in Boots.

Tributes Pour In For Eric Bauza

News of Bauza’s passing was announced by his family with a statement on Instagram.

“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly,” his family wrote. “More details to come.”

Under the post, more than 6,000 comments were left, as many paid tribute to the actor.

“I’m in complete shock and disbelief. A tremendously talented and kind coworker who I always had great conversations with and learned from. Sending so much love to his family. He was a giant. A titan in our industry,” actor Vincent Martella commented.

“This is absolutely devastating. Had the honor of getting to know him over the years. I always looked up to him both as a voice actor and as a person. What an absolute legend and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Sending love to the entire family. We’re gonna miss you, buddy. ❤️,” actor Jack Quaid posted.

“I’m absolutely devastated. Eric was my first friend when I moved to LA in 2010. We shared a desk at a small animation studio, drawing and laughing constantly. I’ll never forget the day he left to pursue voice acting full-time, and watching him go on to become an absolute legend. The last thing I texted him was that he was “the voice of our generation.” I meant every word, and I’m so grateful I got to tell him. More than anything, I’ll remember his kindness, his humor, and the wonderful friend he was. Love you, buddy. You are, and always will be, 1 of 1. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️,” director Adam Rosette wrote.

“One of the most amazing things about Eric was how generously he shared his gift. Anytime you saw him interact with fans, he never made anyone feel small for asking him to do a voice. He’d do it on the spot, without hesitation. And you could see people light up the moment he started. He had this incredible ability to bring so much joy to a room with his voice, and he shared that gift so freely, simply because he loved making people happy. What a tremendous loss,” producer Jacob Moffat penned.

Eric Bauza Received 5 Emmy Nominations

Throughout his incredible career, Bauza received five Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” “Muppet Babies,” and “The Adventures of Puss in Boots.” He also won three Children’s & Family Emmy Awards for “Teen Titans Go!,” “Bugs Bunny Builders” and “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” as well as earning a nomination for “Daffy in Wackyland.”