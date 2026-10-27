Christina Applegate, 54, Makes Moving Vow After MS Misdiagnosis: ‘I’m Still Your Warrior’

Christina Applegate may no longer have a multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Still, she has no plans to leave the community that supported her through some of the most difficult years of her life.

Applegate, 54, shared an emotional message on the Tuesday, October 27, episode of her “MeSsy” podcast, promising to continue advocating for people living with MS despite recently learning she had been misdiagnosed.

The Emmy-winning actress also revealed that her health problems remain unresolved, with everyday activities becoming increasingly difficult.

Christina Applegate Makes Emotional Promise to MS Community

Getty Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shares Update on Christina Applegate’s MS Battle

During the podcast, the “Dead to Me” star addressed listeners who have followed her health struggles since she publicly announced her MS diagnosis in 2021.

“Even though I don’t have this disease, I’ve fallen in love with everyone that we know, our listeners, our friends that have MS,” she told co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, according to Variety.

Applegate wanted those listeners to know her recent diagnosis update wouldn’t change their relationship.

“I’m still your warrior, and I’m still going to speak out on your behalf forever and ever. Despite not having MS, I still feel like part of this community. No matter what, I love you.”

Applegate also described how severely her mobility has deteriorated.

The former “Married… with Children” star said getting out of bed had become a lengthy and painful process.

“I actually timed it today; it took me 10 minutes to be able to move off my pillow and get out of the bed and stand up, at which point I almost couldn’t walk to the bathroom, and now a walker is sitting next to my bed because of what’s going on. I don’t know what’s going on. This is what I’m still living with, and I never had that before. I was able to sit up and stuff.”

Although doctors have ruled out MS, she has not received another diagnosis explaining her symptoms.

Christina Applegate Revealed She Was Misdiagnosed With MS

The actress stunned listeners on Tuesday, October 20, when she announced that doctors had determined she did not have multiple sclerosis, as reported by Entertainment Now.

According to Today, Applegate had previously attributed years of debilitating symptoms to the neurological condition.

The revelation came after a seven-month absence from “MeSsy,” which she hosts alongside Sigler, 45, who has lived with MS since 2001.

Rather than feeling relieved, Applegate admitted she was struggling to understand what the discovery meant for her health. “This may come as great news, but to me, I’m back at square one,” she said during the earlier episode.

She also said she was concerned about disappointing those who had looked to her as an advocate.

Christina Applegate Plans to Continue Advocating for MS Awareness

Applegate became a prominent voice for MS awareness after stepping away from acting following the final season of “Dead to Me” in 2022.

Her podcast with Sigler has given listeners a place to hear honest conversations about illness, disability, and the emotional toll of living with serious health challenges.

According to People, Applegate is continuing to pursue answers from medical specialists, including a rheumatologist.