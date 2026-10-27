Natalie Portman Reveals Why She Felt She Had to Become Hollywood’s ‘Good Girl’

Navigating the limelight of Hollywood is never easy — especially for a child actor. Today, A-lister Natalie Portman boasts an incredibly impressive resume. From the ’90s to today, she’s starred in dozens of hits and earned plenty of accolades.

But as an aspiring child star in the 1990s, Natalie Portman and her family wanted to protect her reputation. She carefully cultivated a serious “good girl” image, which she admits still follows her to this day.

Natalie Portman Didn’t Want to be Seen as a ‘Party Girl’

As an aspiring actress, Natalie Portman starred in films that were considered very mature for her age. She was just 13 when she starred in “Léon: The Professional” as a young girl learning to become a hitman.

But in her personal life, Portman and her parents wanted to ensure she maintained a pristine image. They went above and beyond to choose modest outfits for public events and kept school a high priority. The family did everything in their power to steer clear of the “party girl” image that other young starlets had.

“I think there was a conscious effort,” the 45-year-old told Harper’s Bazaar. “That I wanted to be like, ‘No, I’m serious, I’m a good girl, I’m a prude, I’m smart, I’m a student,’ emphasizing that as almost a safety mechanism.”

Focusing on school certainly paid off. The actress went on to graduate from Harvard with a psychology degree in 2003.

“But then, over time, it became like everyone thinks I’m really serious,” she reflected on her career. “I’m very silly, and I love to laugh more than anything, and I love to goof off. People always think I’m a perfectionist, I think, because of ‘Black Swan.’ I’m the opposite. I’m forgiving with myself. In college, we had a phrase: ‘Done, not good.’”

Portman Still Deals With Unwanted Attention

While speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Natalie Portman admitted that people often treat her like a child because of her diminutive stature. In previous interviews, she’s given her height as 5’3″.

“I mean, I’m 45. I’m fully nowhere near being a child anymore,” the actress shared. “Just being small, I think a lot of people relate to you differently. I think that that compounds the issue too when you have been a kid actor.”

Natalie Portman was a teenager while starring as Padmé Amidala in “Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace.” The role skyrocketed her to fame and secured bigger roles for her down the road.

The Actress Welcomed a New Baby This Year

Earlier this year, Natalie Portman welcomed a baby with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable. For now, the couple is keeping information about their child a secret. They haven’t shared the baby’s name or even the gender. They’re enjoying time together as a family, describing the experience as “magical.”

“It gives me a whole new attention to my big kids too, as I am reminded of how recently they were these little fresh creations and how quickly they’ve blossomed into incredible humans with their own amazing personalities and senses of humor and ideas,” the “Star Wars” actress told the outlet.

Natalie Portman shares two children with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.