RJ Mitte’s Mother, Dyna, Speaks Out as She Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Her Late Son — ‘My Precious Child’

The loving mother of “Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte has spoken out with a heartfelt tribute to her son two weeks after he sadly passed away.

Mitte, 34, tragically took his own life on Monday, October 12, after previously speaking openly about feelings of sadness, despair, and mental health struggles.

Baby Mitte was adopted by Dyna Mitte and her then-partner, Roy Frank Mitte Jr., three days after he was born with brain damage. The couple split when RJ was just two months old.

Following his diagnosis with cerebral palsy at the age of three, Dyna supported him through a difficult childhood. She was also constantly by his side as he forged a hugely successful acting career.

The devoted mother has taken to social media after two weeks of processing the devastating loss of her son.

Dyna Says She Is ‘Lost’ Without Son RJ Mitte in Her Life

RJ Mitte’s mother, Dyna Mitte, shared her touching tribute to her son with the 1,300 followers on her Instagram account. It includes a single photograph of them smiling together at an event.

Dyna’s lengthy caption on her post begins, “What can I say about my precious child? From the day we got RJ at 3 days old, he has been inspiring and sharing his heart with everyone he met. Whether he was learning to manage and later thrive with cerebral palsy or finding his way in the acting community, it required hard work, but he succeeded and was always ready for the next challenge. It became a joy watching his way with people, the way he naturally lit up in every room he entered and instantly charmed his way into people’s lives like they were family.”

It continues, “Life with RJ was a constant adventure. The places we traveled for his acting and appearances, though for work, he always made them fun. From Florida to Lithuania, he knew all the historical facts and places we should see, and we would always go just to satisfy his neverending curiosity. I can never express how proud I was of everything he overcame to become the man the world was just beginning to know. The years he spent advocating developed a deep empathy for those who needed him to be their voice and it was never a burden, but a role he loved to play. We are lost without him, yet we know he wouldn’t want us to be. He would want his message heard and the work we were doing with The Mitte Foundation in Brownsville to continue.”

Dyna Appreciates People Reaching Out to Her About RJ

The caption on Dyna Mitte’s post concludes, “In time, I will get back to everyone who has reached out and shared their stories about RJ. Please know I’m seeing them and appreciate how much he meant to you all. My son was an incredibly special and sensitive soul who did so much for his family, his community, and the world, and we will mourn him for the rest of our days ❤️.”

Of course, more people reached out on the post itself. The comments section is flooded with supportive messages from Instagram users.

Instagram Users Tell Dyna How Special RJ Was to Them

Getty Dyna Mitte and RJ Mitte.

Fans of RJ Mitte headed to the comments section of Dyna Mitte’s tributary post in their droves. They all had such lovely and kind things to say to the actor’s mother.

One Instagram user commented, “❤️❤️❤️ this is never easy but I hope you can find strength in knowing how loved he was and is by all who knew him.”

Another user wrote, “We love you and RJ so much!”

“He was so special, may he rest in peace,” said somebody else.

Someone else posted, “He was an Angel on earth now an Angel in Heaven. I am so sorry for your loss. He was too good for this world and that can be a tough life. I am so proud of him and have never been more inspired by anyone he truly left his mark on this planet. Until you see him again, he is always with you 🙏😇💫.”

Meanwhile, one person, Stephanie Bauer, who once interviewed RJ, said, “He is so missed ❤️‍🩹 He was so wonderful and I loved meeting him, interviewing him, following him and watching him on tv. He was truly the best. Charming and smart and caring and sweet 💙 rest in peace.”

Finally, one individual commented, “I think about him every day. A pure soul and an extraordinary actor. The world is cruel, and he deserved so much better. My heart cries for him every single day.”

We hope those messages are providing Dyna with some comfort as she continues to grieve her son. We’d also like to send our heartfelt condolences to her. Moreover, may RJ Mitte continue to rest in eternal peace.