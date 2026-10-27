Leonardo DiCaprio Was Offered ‘More Money Than Ever Dreamed Of’ For This ’90s Disney Classic

Leonardo DiCaprio could have been one of the stars of “Hocus Pocus.” Kenny Ortega, director of the Disney motion picture, revealed the actor was offered the part. Ortega spoke at ’90s Con, where he detailed the casting process for the film. The 1993 witch comedy stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. It wasn’t a big box office hit, but has since turned into a cult classic.

The film’s success ultimately led to a legacy sequel nearly three decades later. “Hocus Pocus 2” features most of the main cast returning. Had DiCaprio accepted the role offered, it would have been interesting to see if the actor would have played a comedy part today.

However, Ortega revealed that DiCaprio, 52, turned the role down to star in another well-known movie. His decision paid off, as the movie garnered him an Oscar nomination.

Leonardo DiCaprio Was Approached To Play Max Dennison In ‘Hocus Pocus’

Play

In the ’90s Con panel, Kenny Ortega went into detail about the “Hocus Pocus” casting process. Most significantly, the 76-year-old revealed that Leonard DiCaprio was almost cast as Max Dennison. The role was ultimately played by Omri Katz.

Ortega said he looks for “promise” when casting an actor. According to him, he could envision “each and every one” of his actors bringing a unique performance to the film. During the panel, Ortega admitted he and the casting directors “were looking at Leonardo DiCaprio” as their potential Max Dennison.

In the film, Max is the brother of Thora Birch’s character, Dani. The role is primarily a mix of a supporting and comedic part.

Although Ortega didn’t get the actor he initially wanted, the director has no regrets. He was joined by multiple members of the cast at the panel, where he voiced his love for them.

Being here today and yesterday has just fulfilled so much for me,” said Ortega on stage with the cast. “My heart is full. Thank you all for being here and supporting this movie through the years.”

Leonardo DiCaprio Turned Down ‘Hocus Pocus’ To Star In ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’

Play

Leonardo DiCaprio actually acknowledged being approached for “Hocus Pocus” over a decade ago. The actor was interviewed by Variety in 2014, in which he revealed the offer was more than a little attractive. DiCaprio said that he was offered “more money than I ever dreamed of.”

The Oscar winner didn’t hide how appealing the prospect was financially, but he was looking for critical acclaim. DiCaprio told the outlet that he turned “Hocus Pocus” down to star in a much more challenging role.

The actor instead chose the drama “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” He played Johnny Depp’s younger brother, a teenager living with cognitive disability. His gamble paid off, as DiCaprio earned his first Oscar nomination for the role.

Interestingly, DiCaprio hadn’t even auditioned for “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” when he turned down “Hocus Pocus.” Looking back, DiCaprio admitted it was a bold move, but one he’s ultimately proud of.

“I don’t know where the hell I got the nerve,” DiCaprio said in the 2014 interview. “You live in an environment where you’re influenced by people telling you to make a lot of money and strike while the iron’s hot. But if there’s one thing I’m very proud of, it’s being a young man who was sticking to my guns.”