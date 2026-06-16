Claire Danes Recalls Leonardo DiCaprio’s Warning on “Romeo + Juliet” Set

Nearly 30 years after “Romeo + Juliet” hit theaters, Claire Danes is sharing one behind-the-scenes lesson from Leonardo DiCaprio that she still remembers today.

During a recent conversation with Richard Gadd for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Danes looked back on making Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. While discussing the film, the actress recalled a moment on set when DiCaprio quickly stepped in with some serious advice.

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At the time, Danes was just 17 years old, while DiCaprio was 21. The pair starred as Juliet and Romeo in Luhrmann’s modern retelling, which famously swapped Shakespeare’s swords for guns.

The Advice Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Her on Set

According to Variety, Danes remembered casually fooling around with one of the production’s prop guns while filming the movie’s emotional final scenes.

“I remember just kind of blithely playing with the prop gun and putting it to my head,” Danes recalled.

That’s when DiCaprio stepped in.

The actor immediately became serious and warned her, “Claire, we don’t do that. Don’t eff around.”

Looking back, Danes said he was absolutely right.

“He was right, but I was just being a doofus,” she admitted.

The memory stood out as one of the moments Danes still remembers from the production, which became one of the most recognizable movie adaptations of Shakespeare’s work.

The actress and DiCaprio were both rising stars at the time. Danes had already earned acclaim for “My So-Called Life,” while DiCaprio was building momentum following projects including “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” Just a year after “Romeo + Juliet” was released, DiCaprio would become a global superstar with “Titanic.”

A Film That Still Resonates Decades Later

The conversation also prompted Danes to reflect on one of the film’s most memorable scenes.

Gadd revealed that he once wrote a school essay about the emotional moment when Juliet discovers Romeo has died, specifically praising Danes’ now-famous “guttural sob.”

Danes admitted she still remembers filming the scene and was surprised by her own emotional reaction.

“I remember that moment very distinctly,” she said, according to Variety.

The actress credited Luhrmann for helping create the environment that brought the performance out of her naturally. She described the director’s approach as immersive and said he wanted to make Shakespeare’s story as accessible as possible for audiences.

Danes said Luhrmann focused on clarity of intention and language rather than making the material feel intimidating or overly serious. She described the experience of making the film as “totally thrilling” and unlike anything she has done since.

Released in 1996, “Romeo + Juliet” went on to earn more than $147 million worldwide and remains a fan favorite decades later, thanks in part to the chemistry between Danes and DiCaprio.

Danes has also previously revealed that she later passed on the chance to reunite with DiCaprio in “Titanic,” explaining on the “Armchair Expert” podcast that she wasn’t ready for another romantic epic or the level of fame that came with it.

Still, as she reflected on “Romeo + Juliet” all these years later, one memory stood above the rest: the moment a young Leonardo DiCaprio stepped in with a simple warning she never forgot.

“Claire, we don’t do that. Don’t eff around.”