Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Turn Heads With PDA-Filled NYC Outing

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph appear to be getting more comfortable showing their affection in public.

The actor and the “Landman” star were photographed enjoying a PDA-filled outing in New York City on June 13, where they were seen holding hands, hugging and sharing kisses while spending time together around the city. The latest sighting comes after months of dating speculation and marks one of the pair’s most affectionate public appearances to date.

Photos showed Powell, 37, and Randolph, 27, looking relaxed as they strolled through Manhattan together. The pair also stopped by a clothing store, where Powell stayed close by as Randolph browsed. According to the Daily Mail, the two were later seen embracing and kissing while enjoying the sunny afternoon.

While neither star has publicly confirmed their relationship, the latest outing is only adding fuel to the ongoing rumors.

Romance Rumors Have Been Building for Months

Speculation surrounding Powell and Randolph first began in late 2025.

The pair sparked romance rumors in November after they were spotted line dancing together at Austin’s Broken Spoke dance hall in Texas. A TikTok video shared at the time showed the two dancing closely and appearing comfortable together. Witnesses described them as “really sweet.”

The sighting came shortly after Randolph attended a celebration for Powell’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut. Around the same time, photos of the pair together began circulating online, prompting fans to wonder whether Hollywood had a new couple on its hands.

Per Harper’s Bazaar, reports later surfaced claiming Powell and Randolph had been quietly seeing each other since around October 2025. Sources told multiple outlets that the relationship was being kept intentionally low-key and that the pair met through Powell’s sister, who is friends with Randolph.

The rumors continued to gain momentum throughout the end of the year. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Powell and Randolph attended an event for the “F1” movie premiere together in December before being photographed vacationing in Miami and later traveling to St. Barts. They also rang in 2026 together aboard a yacht with friends.

Michelle Randolph Has Addressed the Attention

Although neither Powell nor Randolph has officially confirmed the romance, Randolph has briefly acknowledged the public interest surrounding her personal life.

During interviews with InStyle earlier this year, Randolph explained that she prefers to keep her personal life separate from her career. She said maintaining that privacy is important for her peace of mind and noted that public perception often differs from reality.

The actress, who is known for her roles in “1923” and “Landman,” has largely avoided discussing the relationship itself. Per reports, she did describe Powell as a “wonderful actor” while continuing to keep details of her personal life private.

Powell has similarly remained quiet about the speculation, focusing instead on a busy stretch of projects following the success of films including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Anyone but You” and “Hit Man.”

For now, neither star is putting a label on the relationship publicly. But after months of sightings, vacations and now another PDA-filled New York City outing, fans continue to see the pair as one of Hollywood’s newest couples.