Jennifer Garner Reveals How She Avoids Feeling Like a ‘Visitor’ in Her Own Home While Balancing Work & Family Life

Jennifer Garner is opening up about the reality of trying to balance a busy acting career with being a mom, and honestly, her comments will probably hit home for a lot of parents.

In an interview for the upcoming July/August issue of Better Homes & Gardens, Garner admits that when work ramps up, she sometimes feels disconnected from life at home.

“When I’m working, I can almost feel like a visitor in the house. I’m gone before [the kids] are awake. I give them a kiss when I come home. I might have dinner with them, and then I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, I have to learn lines and go to bed.'”

Garner shares Violet (20), Fin (17), and Sam (14), with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and it seems like she’s figured out that reconnecting with her kids doesn’t have to involve elaborate plans or over-the-top family outings.

Jennifer Garner Says the Little Things Make the Biggest Difference

For Garner, it’s often the simple moments that help her feel grounded again. The biggest two? Baking and cozy spaces.

“There’s something very healing for me about them waking up to cinnamon bread or bagels. This morning I had French toast waiting for them and music playing. They were like: ‘OK, Mom. We see you. You’re back.'”

Honestly, that might be why so many people relate to Garner. Yep, she’s an A-list actress, but she’s also talking about trying to make breakfast before everyone rushes out the door.

It seems like she understands that being present isn’t always about quantity. Sometimes it’s about making the time you do have count.

Garner also shared that she intentionally designed her home to encourage people to gather.

“My house is very ‘sit-able’ and cozy. I built this house, and each area is like its own little conversation area. I can have a big gathering, but even those [spaces] have a little window seat or a way to tuck away. It’s interesting to see how groups migrate from one spot to another.”

Let’s be real: in an age of picture-perfect celebrity homes that look more like museums, there’s something refreshing about hearing someone prioritize comfort over impressing guests.

She Doesn’t Believe Working Moms Should Apologize

Garner also made it clear that while she recognizes the sacrifices that come with her career, she refuses to apologize for having one.

Earlier this month, she told InStyle:

“To have this year and a half where I just indulged [in acting], because this job is very selfish. It’s all about your schedule. It’s not about what the kids have going on at school. It’s not about pickups and drop-offs and making it home for dinner.”

But she doesn’t see that as something to feel guilty about.

“When I work, I don’t apologize to my kids for it. I do thank them for being so sweet about it. But that’s part of life. Working hard is part of life, and messing up is part of life. Tripping and falling—there’s room for all of it.”

Honestly, that may be the biggest takeaway from everything Garner shared. It seems like she’s teaching her kids that loving your family and working hard aren’t mutually exclusive. Life gets messy. Schedules don’t always line up. People miss things.

Yep, that’s real life.

Jennifer Garner Has Plenty Ahead

Garner has been keeping busy professionally as well. Most recently, she reprised her role as Elektra in Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine“ (2024), recorded the podcast series “The Good Life” (2025), and starred in Apple TV+’s “The Last Thing He Told Me” (2023).

Her next project, Peacock’s “The Five-Star Weekend,” premieres July 9, 2026. According to IMDb, the limited series follows “a beloved food influencer [who] grapples with loss and hosts four friends from different chapters of her life for a weekend in Nantucket, where hidden truths emerge and relationships evolve amid coastal luxury.”

She’s also filming “One Attempt Remaining” alongside Aimee Carrero, John Cena, and Kate McKinnon. Meanwhile, “Zygote,” “Mrs. Claus,” “Fruitcake,” and “Fantasy Camp” remain in various stages of production.

Let’s be real: Garner has every reason to be exhausted.

But it seems like she’s found what works for her: French toast in the morning, cozy corners filled with conversation, and the understanding that doing your best doesn’t mean doing everything perfectly. Honestly, that’s probably a message plenty of parents need to hear.