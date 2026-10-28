Sydney Sweeney Puts a Raunchy Spin on That Iconic ‘Home Alone’ Aftershave Scene for Lingerie Brand [VIDEO]

The gorgeous Sydney Sweeney has put an incredibly raunchy spin on an iconic scene from the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone.”

You know the one; it’s when Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, has the house to himself and decides to spruce up in the bathroom. Following a shower, he stands in front of the mirror, combs his hair, sprays himself with deodorant, and pours a healthy dose of his dad’s aftershave into his hands. He then slaps the aftershave onto his face and lets out a hearty scream as it unexpectedly stings his skin.

“Euphoria” and “The Housemaid” actress Sweeney, 29, has appeared in a number of sexy commercials this year already — including getting completely naked for sports prediction platform Novig.

True to form, she recreated the “Home Alone” scene in racy fashion for the holiday shop of her lingerie brand, Syrn. The clip was uploaded to the brand’s social media.

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Home Alone’ Recreation Is on Point

Sydney Sweeney’s saucy recreation of the “Home Alone” bathroom scene is part of a 15-second commercial shared with Syrn’s 549,000 followers on the brand’s official Instagram account (click here to see it, as it isn’t embeddable).

The video begins with Sweeney standing in front of a mirror. She is wearing a blue cardigan with her bra exposed. The star runs a razor blade over her face to mimic shaving. Then, like Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister, she slaps some aftershave onto her face before letting out a loud scream. It’s a brilliant (and raunchy) spin on the original scene.

In the video, Sweeney also holds an adorable dog as she hides from people outside, like Kevin hid from the Wet Bandits. She then sits and eats a huge dessert in front of the television, like Kevin did when he watches the black-and-white gangster movie “Angels with Filthy Souls.”

Festive music plays over the post and the caption on it reads, “The Holiday Shop is officially open ♥️ Shop Hibernation Nation early access NOW.”

Syrn’s followers and Sweeney’s fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about it.

Instagram Users Loved Sweeney’s Take on ‘Home Alone’

Getty Sydney Sweeney.

The comments section of Syrn’s “Home Alone” recreation is flooded with messages from the brand’s followers and fans of Sweeney. They all love the saucy take on the classic Christmas film and praise Syrn and Sweeney for their creativity.

One individual commented, “Omg this is so freaking cute ❤️🔥🔥.”

Another person wrote, “the SYRN team is so underrated 🫡great job once again.”

Someone else who took a little while to catch on stated, “I just realized that this is a reference to the movie Home Alone 😱.”

“It’s the remake we didn’t know we needed!! Syd Home Alone,” proclaimed another Syrn follower.

Somebody else noted, “These ads have a vintage quality! Congratulations to @sydney_sweeney and @syrn for their creativity and business sense!!”

Last but not least, one Instagram user asked, “Who on earth would leave Sydney Sweeney home alone this Christmas? 😱 😅”

The commercial really is brilliant marketing by Syrn and Sweeney looks fabulous in it. We’re sure it’ll result in crazy sales figures for the brand’s Christmas collection.